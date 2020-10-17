MOREHEAD CITY — The first Carteret Cancer Crew Fishing Tournament will take place Saturday, Oct. 24.
This year’s tournament beneficiaries are Keri McCann and Alan Murray, as well as the Pretty in Pink Foundation and the Raab Cancer Clinic.
McCann and her husband Jeff own Jack’s Waterfront Bar and Sweet Beans Coffee and Cafe. She is a member of Morehead City’s Town Council and the Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Committee.
At the beginning of the year, she was diagnosed with stage 2 lobular breast cancer.
Murray has been a private sportfishing captain for over 35 years. He was diagnosed with stage 3 chronic lymphatic leukemia at the beginning of the year.
Fishing will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with weigh-ins from noon to 6 p.m. at Jack’s Waterfront Bar.
Registrations can take place at carteretcancercrew.com or at Salt Water Bait and Tackle at 501 Atlantic Beach Causeway, Atlantic Beach.
Any registration submitted after Wednesday will be subject to an additional $20 fee. There will be no entries after 8 a.m. on Saturday.
There are five categories including billfish, offshore, nearshore, inshore and kids.
A virtual captain’s meeting will be held at 8 p.m. Friday on the Carteret Cancer Crew Fishing Tournament Facebook page.
