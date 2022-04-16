NEWPORT — The Croatan and West Carteret boys tennis teams dominated the 3A Coastal Conference tournament on Wednesday, resulting in a host of players qualifying for regionals on May 11.
The two schools placed the winner in both brackets, with Croatan’s Adam Dweikat capturing the singles championship and West’s Rob Cummings and Adam Cummings winning doubles. Four players from each school booked a ticket to regionals.
Croatan (11-0 overall) and West (6-1) have both had stellar seasons, positioned as No. 1 and No. 2 in the conference, respectively, so it was fitting that the entire singles bracket came down to two netters for each school.
Dweikat won the finals against teammate Noah Shaul 3-6, 6-2, 10-7. Dweikat has played at the No. 2 spot for the Cougars this season, finishing with a 10-0 record. Shaul is 8-2 at No. 1.
Both Cougars had to defeat Patriots in the semifinal round. Shaul defeated Moksh Thakore 6-0, 6-1, and Dweikat blanked Slate Taber 6-0, 6-0. Thakore has been the No. 3 and No. 5 singles player for West, going 6-0 in total there, while Taber has gone 4-2 among Nos. 2, 3 and 4 spots.
All four players will advance to the regional tournament.
In doubles, the Cummings brothers captured the title with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Croatan’s Eli Simonette and Alex Amato. The semifinal round was the toughest for the Patriot duo. They needed a tiebreaker set to defeat White Oak’s Micah Potter and Leo Holt 6-2, 4-6, 10-4. Simonette and Amato reached the finals with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Brady Geddes and Brett Williams of Swansboro.
During the regular season, the Cummings brothers has gone 4-1 as the No. 1 team for West. Amato and Simonette only played together twice during the regular season, winning both matches. All four players will advance to the regional tournament.
The regular season isn’t over for either team. Croatan will host West at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport on Tuesday. West will host East Carteret (1-3) at the same location on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.