BEAUFORT — East Carteret and West Carteret engaged in a spirited boys soccer match for 60 minutes before the Patriots’ depth paid off.
West took the season opener 5-1 on Monday thanks largely to three goals in the final 14 minutes of the contest.
“We had 28 here today, and everybody but the backup goalie played,” West coach Noah Lewis said. “It was good to get so many in the game.”
Jordan Johnson found Jonah Lind with a cross in the 66th minute, and Lind deposited the ball into the lower left corner of the net. Two minutes later, Johnson let it rip from 18 yards out on the right side to make it a 4-1 game. Johnson then assisted on a Ryan Duncan header in the 70th minute for the final tally.
“It’s a long season,” Lewis said. “We’ll be playing for four months, and injuries are part of the game, so to get 27 in the game tonight, that puts us in a very good position. I feel like we have three to four at each spot that is fighting for playing time.”
The Patriots outshot the Mariners 20-4 and enjoyed a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Goalie Wyatt Nowacek and a scrappy defensive backline kept East in the game for much of the night. Nowacek registered eight saves, including four in each half. Cale Guthrie, Trey Austin, Liam Harding, and Ayush Malhotra kept their team in the game by thwarting West’s numerous offensive runs.
“I need to commend Wyatt,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “He did an amazing job. They took a lot of shots, and he stopped a lot of them and showed great leadership. Our backline did a great job, standing their ground, not overcommitting, making them take difficult shots and giving them nothing easy.”
Nate Bennett was also strong for East in the midfield.
The Patriots put four shots on goal and posted two corner kicks in the first 17 minutes before finally breaking through with Jack Ferry scoring on a penalty kick after a foul in the box.
The Mariners tied it up three minutes later when Keven Sanchez and West keeper Jackson Sproul went for a 50-50 ball after a Nate Bennett free kick, and Sanchez deflected the ball into the net off a Patriot defender.
The game seemed destined for a 1-1 halftime score before West quickly reversed field after an East run and Ryan Duncan slotted a corner to Ferry who notched his second goal of the half with just 1:46 on the clock.
“We did a great job in the first half,” Diaz said. “The second goal hurt. It would have been great to go into halftime tied. It stayed 2-1 for a long time, but when you have that kind of depth, it eventually pays off.”
West took six shots and two corner kicks in the first 26 minutes of the second half before finally breaking the 2-1 score with three goals in the final 14 minutes.
“At halftime, we assessed what we did well and what we did wrong, and just like that, we changed our style of play,” Lewis said. “We had our way in the second half. Compared to last year’s first game, our composure, structure, awareness, game plan and teamwork were great. I want 11 playing as one, and in the second half, we were pretty close to that.”
The Patriots will have seven days off before next traveling Monday to New Bern (0-2). The Mariners will hit the road Thursday to take on Epiphany (2-1).
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret.............2 3 - 5
East Carteret..............1 0 - 1
West Carteret East Carteret
20 Shots 4
6 Corner Kicks 0
2 Saves 8
12 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
WC – Ferry, 17th min.
EC – Sanchez, 20th min.
WC – Ferry (Duncan assist), 39th min.
WC – Lind (Johnson assist), 66th min.
WC – Johnson, 68th min.
WC – Duncan (Johnson assist), 70th min.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.