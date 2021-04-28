DANVILLE, Ill. — In February, West Carteret alum J.J. Williams watched from his dorm room as the Patriots came within a game of playing for a state championship.
Two months later, he was suiting up for a national championship game with Davidson-Davie Community College.
The school narrowly lost to The Des Moines Area Bears in the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship in Danville, Ill., on Saturday, but for Williams, the experience was a special one.
“It was a fun experience just being out there, seeing the best JUCO teams in the country doing their thing right in front of you,” he said. “You don’t really realize how big it is until you go back to the hotel and you’re watching it ESPN style on TV. It was exciting.”
Davidson-Davie lost its final contest of the year 86-75 to finish up 20-2. The top-seeded Storm, South Atlantic District champ and the No. 1 ranked Division II JUCO school in the nation, reached the final with a 97-89 win over Garrett in the third round, an 82-78 win over district rival Sandhills in the second and a 92-66 win over St. Clair County in the first.
“When we got to the championship, everyone’s families flew out,” Williams said. “We really thought we were going to win, so it hurt when we didn’t. For me, it was a really good learning experience. I learned a lot. And I’m lucky, because this year didn’t even count for me. I’ll be a freshman next year with four more years of eligibility.”
Williams played sparingly as a true freshman. He averaged 10 minutes per game, tallying 4.2 points, 0.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game.
It was an adjustment for the former News-Times Player of the Year and two-time Coastal Conference Player of the Year. He averaged 18.5 points. 2.9 steals and 5.6 assists as a senior at West.
“It was hard at first,” Williams said. “It’s hard to get into the rotation. In the beginning, my confidence took a hit. It wasn’t like at home, where I could play how I wanted. Up there, you have to really focus on defense. You have to do that to have an opportunity to show what else you can do.”
Despite a stellar high school career, Williams had a hard time finding his collegiate home, at one point also considering Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., and Fork Union Military Academy in Fort Union, Va.
“Being at a junior college, it really makes you appreciate the offers you get,” Williams said. “When I was coming out of high school, I really wanted to go Division I. JUCO is the bottom, and you have to work really hard for everything you get.”
Williams got tiny opportunities to prove himself, but he didn’t start to get significant minutes until midway through the season. He knew he had turned a corner when he scored a season-high 16 points to help the Storm defeat Central Carolina Community College on March 11.
He also scored 12 in a 90-67 win over Fayetteville Tech on March 29 to help the Storm win the outright Region 10 Division II regular season title. He played 22 minutes, shot 4-of-8 from the three-point line and added five assists.
“The coach started putting me in more and more, and by the end of the season, I was playing 10-15 minutes a game,” Williams said. “They didn’t know me or what I had done in high school when I showed up. They don’t know until you show them. It was really important to bond with my teammates and earn their trust.”
Williams earned the trust of an entirely new group of teammates than the ones he’d culminated relationships with at West. He was still rooting for those old teammates when the Patriots reached the fourth round of the state playoffs in March.
“It was great to see them achieve that,” he said. “Jaxon Ellingsworth stepped up like he said he was going to do, James (Kenon) had a great season. So did Gavin (Gillikin) and Rob (Cummings). Seeing what they did this year, it was definitely a motivation.”
The last time Williams was in a Patriots uniform, West had been knocked out in the second round after winning a second straight conference championship for just the second time in program history.
“After losing in the second round, I was sad and mad for a long time,” he said. “I didn’t really even touch a basketball until I went to school.”
Those ill feelings disappeared in a cloud of work. Williams learned quickly the pace of a college basketball program, practicing 3-4 hours six days a week.
“It was a lot at first,” he said. “But it made it all worth it. It was a really fun experience, a surreal experience. Everyone wants to come back so we can chase that national championship. My role on the team this year was different than what it could be if I come back. The big question is, how do all these pieces fit together a year later?”
At halftime of the national championship game, Williams’ father, Dexter, performed at the halftime show. The Williams senior traveled professionally with the Harlem Legends, a group of the Harlem Globetrotters, where he earned the title of one of the “World’s Best Basketball Handlers.”
The younger Williams has become quite a showman himself, earning a million followers and millions more views of videos posted on the social media platform Tik Tok. Together with his brother Josh and friends Jalani Jones, J.P. Grant and Malecio Williams, he looks forward to balancing basketball and Tik Tok for as long as he can.
“In February, I was homesick, and I just wanted to do Tik Toks,” he said. “We made some videos over Christmas break, and I knew if it was something I gave my time to, it could be really successful.”
