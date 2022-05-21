OCEAN — Croatan earned a regional title at the 3A track and field boys meet.
The Cougars produced 133 points on their home track and field to outlast South Central with 106.5.
Havelock took third with 72.5, followed by West Carteret with 51.
Croatan put up five wins in the 20-team meet.
Will Rouse swept the throwing events, taking the shot put with a 48-foot, 8-inch throw and the discus with a 141-03 toss.
AJ Matas was runner-up in the shot put with a 48-02 push.
Zach Pruett won the pole vault with a 13-0 vault, followed by teammates Jack Daffron, 12-06, and Ben Futral, 11-06.
Cooper Stephens, Matthew Quispe, Luke Nicolajsen and Kenny Lombreglia finished first in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:25.07.
Nicolajsen gained a triumph in the 400 meters in 50.43, followed by Quispe in 50.86.
Lombreglia added two more top-four spots to his day on the track.
He took second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.49 and placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.73.
Colten Rodriguez claimed third in the 3,200 meters in 9:55.19 and fourth in the 1,600 meters in 4:28.16.
James Wallace took fifth in the 800 meters in 2:06.19.
Wallace teamed up with Sean Manning, Justin Wax and Quispe to lead the 3,200-meter relay team to a runner-up finish in 8:27.49.
Christian Drawhorn-Sloan competed in three wheelchair events, timing in at 34.52 in the 100 meters, 1:08.11 in the 200 meters and throwing the shot put 8-11.
The Croatan girls took third in their meet with 74 points.
West Carteret won the 22-team meet with 120.5 points, followed by South Central with 84.
Ginger Hayden accounted for three top-three finishes.
She was runner-up in the triple jump with a 34-08.5 leap and placed third in the long jump with a 16-08.25 tale of the tape.
Hayden joined Janelle Ketner, Tessa McFarland and Alyssia Trigleth to push the 1,600-meter relay team to a second-place finish in 4:12.39.
Trigleth took third in the 400 meters in 1:00.63 and teamed up with Eliana Dettle, Ayla Zales and Ketner on the 3,200-meter relay team to finish fourth in 10:38.76.
McFarland slotted in fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.79.
Cailin Ames grabbed the runner-up spot in the shot put with a 34-03 throw and placed third in the discus with a 96-03 toss.
Angelica Steffy took fifth in the discus with a 91-04 toss.
Paige Merrell ended up fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.41.
Jadyn Melby placed third in the pole vault by clearing 8-0, followed by Daphne Vickers with a 7-0 effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.