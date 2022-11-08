KERNERSVILLE — West Carteret secured a pair of top-20 finishes on Saturday at the 3A cross country state championship.
The boys placed 16th out of 21 teams, while the girls claimed 17th out of 18 squads.
The boys posted 343 points at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex to finish ahead of Franklin with 350, First Flight with 399, Oak Grove with 404, Smoky Mountain with 414 and White Oak with 475.
Jake Knight gave the Patriots their top finisher in the 170-runner meet, hitting the line in 17 minutes and 47 seconds to take 33rd. Fellow sophomore Chance McCubbin garnered a 62nd-place time of 18:17. Carter Bass took 98th in 19:05.
Seniors snagged the next three spots for West.
Hunter Guthrie ended up 118th in 19:29, followed by Landon Gray in 127th in 19:45 and Colton Ellis in 138th in 20:08.
Freshman Nash Taylor finished 150th in 20:30.
The West girls, which don’t feature a senior, were in a group of four with similar scores.
Swansboro took 15th with 369, followed by Oak Grove with 378, the Patriots with 382 and Harnett Central with 385.
Ryan Germain supplied West with its top placer in the 153-runner meet, taking 62nd in 22:09.
Underclassmen filled the next two spots for the team with sophomore Elaina Sherline timing in at 23:36 to finish 101st and freshman Marlena Mason stopping the watch in 23:44 to claim 108th.
Junior Ansley Jones took 116th in 24:09, followed by sophomore Caroline Dickinson, 117th in 24:15; junior Tyler Collins, 119th in 24:22; and sophomore Anna Johnson, 122nd in 24:28.
East Carteret had just one runner participate in the 2A cross country state meet.
Josiah Hynes took 40th in the 140-runner boys meet, timing in at 18:14.
