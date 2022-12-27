OCEAN — How good was Croatan’s fall athletic season?
The Cougars swept 3A Coastal Conference awards in three of the seven sports and collected at least one award in two others.
Gavin Beaupre was named Player of the Year in boys soccer and Paul Slater was named Coach of the Year.
Cammie Davis was selected as Player of the Year in volleyball and Lindsey Bach was selected as Coach of the Year.
Tyrese Cone received the Runner of the Year in boys cross country and Andy Bulfer received Coach of the Year.
The athletic program also collected two other Coach of the Year awards with Rico Quispe earning it in girls cross country and Fred Meadows in girls golf.
Beaupre led Croatan in goals (27), assists (20) and points (74).
Slater led the team to a dominant run through the Coastal Conference as it went 10-0 and outscored opponents 51-3.
Davis had 651 digs as the volleyball team’s libero to go with 56 assists, 10 kills and a 97.3 serving percentage.
Bach led the team to an undefeated record in league play at 10-0. The club hardly broke a sweat in most conference matches thanks to a 30-3 set record.
Cone won the cross country conference championship meet by 16 seconds, taking first in 15 minutes, 54 seconds.
The Cougars nearly put up a perfect score in the championship meet under Bulfer with 17 points to take the title.
The girls cross country team also came close to a perfect score at the championship meet under Quispe with 20 points to capture the crown.
The Cougars won all nine golf meets under Meadows and cruised to the league title by nearly 16 shots per match.
Other all-conference honors went to student-athletes in the following sports: boys soccer – Danny Metcalf, Ryan Berger, Lane Hartman, Jaden Hilliard, Ty Nickson, Jack Wilson; girls cross country – Ashley Kirkwood, Kayla Hunt, Cameran Ladd, Kennedy Zaiden, Tessa McFarland, Emilie Hayes; boys cross country – James Wallace, Noah Guerrero, Matthew Quispe, Trey Austin; girls golf – Natalia Melbard, Nicole Hassi, Allison Anderson, Giada Melbard; girls tennis – Arianna Cope, Grace Blair, Tayla Statham, Marissa Falcone; football – Brayden Stephens, Jackson Griffing, Matt Finizio, Max Cardona; volleyball – Jackie Gartner, Ella Stroehmann, Molly Butler.
