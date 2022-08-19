MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret volleyball coach Michael Turner knew coming into the match with J.H. Rose on Thursday the challenge that his team was facing.
The Ramparts finished last season ranked No. 10 in the state across all classifications and runner-up in the 3A east regional final. The Patriots went 8-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference last year but saw a core group of starters graduate.
So, when West lost 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 to end the week 1-1, Turner wasn’t shocked.
“They were as advertised,” he said. “There are no easy points with a team like Rose. You play some teams and you know they’re going to pass you a few balls over the net, they’re going to make some mistakes. But there are no gifts against this kind of team. You have to compete for every point.”
The Patriots did that more than once, going on a few notable runs in the 3-0 defeat. Megan Kenon, Sophie Bates and Sadie Pruitt each had a kill on a 5-1 run in the first set to close the scoring deficit to 12-10. In the second set, a four-point run on the strength of two Mary Beth Garrison kills gave the home team a 10-8 lead.
The Ramparts utilized a strong net presence with 6-foot, 3-inch senior Helen Wilford, who finished the night with nine kills and five blocks. J.H. Rose improved to 2-0 with the win.
The West coach knew his team would face a steep challenge against the Ramparts, but it’s the reason they’re on the schedule. What he was hoping to see from his young team was consistent effort start to finish.
“When I go to bed tonight, this is what will stick with me from this match,” Turner said. “It’s 23-13 in the third set. Everybody knows it’s over. Sadie gets a free ball kill on the outside, and our bench and our court is fired up like it’s 7-7 in the first set. That’s all I want to see out of this team. Will you compete until the bitter end? Tonight, I saw exactly what I wanted to.”
The Patriots were coming off a 25-15, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Pamlico County on Tuesday. Bates finished the match with 11 kills, Kenon had nine kills, three blocks, Maddie Mansfield tallied 22 assists, six serving aces and five digs, Pruitt four kills and four digs and Chloe Lewis six digs.
West will be home Tuesday against Jacksonville (3-0). The Cardinals are coming off an 7-11 season last fall. The two programs haven’t met since 2020 when they split in 3A Coastal Conference play.
The Patriots play three times next week, hosting Pamlico County (0-2) on Wednesday and traveling to South Lenoir (1-1) on Thursday.
