MOREHEAD CITY — Twenty-five of the Marlins’ 34 wins this season have come during winning streaks.
They previously sported seven-game and eight-game streaks before currently rattling off 10 in a row.
“How crazy is that,” coach Sam Carel said. “That just doesn’t happen in baseball too often. It really is crazy.”
Morehead City has won both the East Division first half and second half championships and are now 34-9 overall.
The squad went 18-6 in the first half and 16-3 in the second half.
The Fish haven’t lost two games in a row since they started the season 1-3 and have won 30 of their last 34.
“I keep going back to the start of the season when we were 1-3,” Carel said. “We were trying to figure things out then with all the guys arriving and leaving, and to see how far we’ve come since then, you’re at a loss for words.”
Most of the Marlins’ 43 games have been competitive.
They are 23-8 in games decided by three runs or less, 17-6 in games decided by two runs or less and an impressive 11-3 in games decided by one run.
“I’ve never really been on a team like this,” said Carel, who’s been coaching for nearly 25 years. “In terms of personality and resiliency of this group, it’s definitely unique.”
Pitching has propelled the team.
Morehead City overwhelmingly leads the CPL in ERA (2.51), opposing batting average (.176), strikeouts (487) and saves (18).
“They all pull for each other,” Carel said. “The thing this group does, they come out and they throw strikes. I know you hear that all the time, but our guys do that, they throw strikes. They’ve been a good group.”
Three of the team’s top pitchers were recently drafted or signed by MLB teams.
Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 15th round with the 457th pick.
Tyler Wehrle (Tiffin College) was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers, and Jared Kollar (Rutgers) was signed by the San Diego Padres.
In addition, first basemen Garrett McGowan (Pittsburg State) was selected by the Houston Astros in the 17th round with the 523rd pick.
“We’ve lost guys, brought in new guys, and we’re still just chugging along,” Carel said. “It’s not like we were built around those four. It’s cliché, but we’re a team. Those were some of our top guys, for sure, but we have some real dudes who were behind them.”
The Marlins have signed three pitchers – Jake Manderson (Georgetown), Jacob Gajic (Northwest Missouri State), Reed Parris (College of Charleston) – to replace those they lost.
“The streaks are impressive because there is a lot of other stuff that goes into summer baseball,” Carel said. “There are the ebbs and flows of summer ball – the weather issues, travel issues, losing and gaining players. It’s a revolving door in summer ball.”
The improvement of the offense in recent weeks has been welcome news to a team switching out pitchers.
After producing double-digit hits in just 10 of their first 29 games, the Fish have double-digit hits in 12 of their last 14. They have averaged 10.5 hits and 5.64 runs in their last 14 games after averaging 9.03 hits and 5.48 runs in their first 29 games.
“We’re starting to put up more runs,” Carel said. “We’re doing it at the right time. We lost some guys to the draft on the mound, so our offense is picking it up.”
Morehead City has been no slouch with the bats. The squad leads the CPL in hits (407) and average (.277), is third in total bases (557), fourth in on-base percentage (.374) and fifth in slugging (.379).
