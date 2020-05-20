GREENSBORO — Lorena Montesano will be the third member of the Croatan athletic program to represent the school at the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Games.
The senior will take part in the soccer match on July 21 at MacPherson Stadium.
Head coach Andrew Gurley and Kelly Hagerty will participate in the girls basketball game Monday, July 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Montesano’s selection is notable seeing that she’s one of just three players on the East side from schools east of Interstate 95. Hoggard teammates Micah King and Kaitlin Neighbour are the other two.
Eleven of those on the 17-player roster are from the Triangle area.
Montesano, who has committed to UNC-Pembroke, had a goal and an assist for a Croatan team that was 3-1 when the N.C. High School Athletic Association canceled spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As a junior, she tallied 17 goals and 14 assists to help the Cougars finish 21-4 overall and 14-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Croatan finished 12-7-2 overall and 9-5 in league play in 2018 with Montesano posting 11 goals and nine assists.
She attended West Carteret as a freshman, finishing with five goals as a varsity starter to help the Patriots to a 14-6-2 overall record and a tie for the 3A Coastal Conference championship with Jacksonville at 10-1-1 in the league.
