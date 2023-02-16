RICHLANDS — The Croatan boys basketball team lost to Richlands 69-52 on the road Tuesday in the first round of the 3A Coastal Conference tournament.
The Cougars (11-12 overall) will have to wait until the state releases its 3A east bracket on Saturday to know if they will advance to the state playoffs.
Croatan is currently ranked No. 30 per the state’s RPI rankings and projected to make the playoffs.
The Wildcats (14-10 overall) finished fourth in the conference at 6-5. Croatan was the fifth-place team at 2-9.
There was no further scoring information available from the game.
