KERNERSVILLE — East Carteret’s Josiah Hynes capped his sophomore cross country season by finishing in the top half of runners at the 1A state championship.
He took 42nd out of 91 competitors Saturday at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville with a time of 18 minutes, 56 seconds.
“Josiah exceeded expectations this year,” East first-year coach Keith Bernauer said. “When you don’t have a full team and only three runners on the boys team, it can be tough to stay motivated, but Josiah was just the opposite. He was relentless in his effort to get better.”
Hynes was just a few seconds away from finishing in the 30s.
Research Triangle’s Mitchell Casella took 39th in 18:52 followed by Mitchell’s Ben Wessinger in 18:53 and Community School of Davidson’s William Harris in 18:55.
Franklin Academy’s Aaron Rovnak brought home the top honor.
His time of 16:47 was a touch slower than his title run last year but still good enough for his second straight individual state championship. He finished comfortably ahead of Corvian Community School’s Jacob Fiorillo in 17:08.
Hynes was the lone member of the East cross country program to participate in the 1A east regional and performed well. The sophomore placed seventh in the 43-runner meet, clocking in at 19:12.
“He is one of the most humble and dedicated athletes I have had the pleasure of coaching in any sport,” Bernauer said. “I am proud of Josiah and cannot wait to see how much better he gets in the next two years.”
Hynes was in a four-runner pack that finished fourth through seventh. Pamlico’s Zy’mire Harper timed in at 19:02, followed by teammate Dylan Smith in 19:06 and Lejeune’s Preston Berthold in 19:09.
All but Smith of that quartet is a sophomore.
Lejeune’s Tyler Shelton won the meet in 17:57, followed by Northside-Pinetown’s Keanu Dugan in 18:07 and Pamlico’s Phillip Pipkin in 18:34.
Hynes qualified for the regional by taking 14th in the 46-runner 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship meet. He was the seventh 1A finisher in the race.
“There was only one qualifying spot for individuals not attached to a team for our conference, and he worked hard to make sure he earned that spot,” Bernauer said.
