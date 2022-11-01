Carteret County football is in good hands.
The three high schools would be hard-pressed to find coaches who are doing better jobs than Daniel Barrow, B.J. Frazier and Andrew Gurley.
And if you don’t believe me, ask them.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen as much mutual admiration among the three high school coaches as I’ve seen with this trio.
Whether it’s Xs and Os, describing how hard their respective teams play, or each coach’s character, they go on and on about the other side whenever they play each other.
Let’s take a look at some numbers to see how well they’re doing.
We’ll start with the senior member of the group.
Only one coach in the 59-year history of West football has coached longer than Barrow.
Gordy Patrick led the Patriots for nine years while Ed Hiatt coached for eight.
Barrow is wrapping up his eighth season.
He’s joined Patrick as the only West coaches to reach 40 wins.
Patrick won 42 while Barrow is now the winningest coach in program history with 49. If he can lead the Patriots to a win in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday, he’ll become the first West coach to hit the 50-mark. He’ll also match John Lancaster for the most playoff wins with two.
He broke a tie with Norman Clark this season. Each coach had one conference championship on his résumé prior to this season. Barrow now has two.
Barrow has gone above .500 in five of his eight seasons and led the team to the playoffs six times. Todd Nelson held the previous record for playoff appearances at West with three.
Last year, Barrow led the team to the second round of the state playoffs, which had happened only three times in the first 51 years of the program.
Only Tom Frazier coached longer on the East sideline than B.J. Frazier, and only Tom Frazier has more wins.
Tom Frazier coached 11 years and has 42 victories.
B.J. Frazier is finishing up his sixth season and now has 35 wins, which ties him for second with Donnie Kiefer in program history.
Chuck Lewis joins the Fraziers as the only East coach in 58 years to last at least five seasons.
B.J. Frazier has finished above .500 in four of his six seasons and has taken the team to the playoffs every year. He’s led the Mariners to the second round of the playoffs twice. East got past the first round just once in its first 39 years.
It’s going to take Gurley a while to match any longevity numbers at Croatan after replacing David Perry, who led the program during its first 20 years.
He’s still making a name for himself after five seasons.
Gurley has made the state playoffs every year and captured the school’s first outright conference championship.
In 2018, he led the Cougars to the second round of the playoffs, which happened only once in the program’s first 20 years.
