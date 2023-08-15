We’ll hit a pretty big milestone this year.
For the first time in county history, each school will feature a Black coach in a revenue sport (football, boys basketball).
It will be the first time for West Carteret with Will Kenon taking the reins of the boys basketball program.
Croatan will also have a first-year coach for its boys basketball team with John Humphrey taking over.
And B.J. Frazier is entering his seventh season as the East Carteret football coach.
It’s not only a historic situation with one at each school, but three coaching in the same year is also a first.
When Frazier took the job at his alma mater in 2017, East, West and Croatan had combined for 104 school years, and there had been only two Black coaches in revenue sports and none in football.
Clinton Montford became the county’s first Black coach of a revenue sport in 1997 when he took the boys basketball job at East.
He served six years at the helm, going 102-48 overall and 56-21 in conference. The best season came in 2000-2001 when the Mariners went 23-4 overall and 13-1 in conference to capture a league title and advance to the third round of the state playoffs.
Dexter Williams followed in 2009 with the Croatan boys basketball team.
The Cougars had never finished above .500 in their 11-year history. They had qualified for the state playoffs on just one occasion, going 8-12 in 2002 with a loss in the first round. The squad went 28-128 over the next seven years.
In his first year, Williams took the team to a 7-15 record, and a year later, he led the squad to the first winning record in school history (13-10) and first-ever non-losing season (7-7) in conference play.
In 2011-2012, Williams directed the team to a history making campaign with an 18-0 start that included a No. 3 ranking in the NCPreps 2A poll.
The Cougars finished a school-best 24-3 overall. They set records for best conference record (12-2) and won their first-ever conference regular season and tournament titles, while advancing to the third round of the 2A state playoffs for the first time in only the school’s second-ever postseason appearance.
