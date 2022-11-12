MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team is more experienced but still young.
A year after starting nine freshmen, the Patriots’ lineup will still be largely made up of underclassmen.
“The bulk of the team is sophomores,” Kevin Smith said as he enters his ninth year as coach. “We have two seniors and two juniors, and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. We were very, very young last year, and we’re still very young.”
Braden Reynolds led a strong freshmen group, qualifying for the state tournament after finishing fourth at 132 pounds in the 3A east regional and ending the season 26-22.
Dylan Shirley also performed well in his freshman campaign, taking the runner-up spot at the Coastal Conference Tournament and standing 29-17 as a 126-pounder at the finish of his season.
“Both are starting to come into their own,” Smith said. “We’ll see how fast the other sophomores can turn the corner. It will happen for some of them this year, it will take some of them until their junior year. It really depends on how you mature as a wrestler.”
John Schulz was the only other freshman to finish above .500 at 11-8. Josh Figueredo (15-18), Peyton Lindquist (9-11) and Conner Craig (19-24) were in the neighborhood of .500.
Smith marveled at the makeup of last year’s freshman class that also included Nathan Hughes, Jeremiyah Dixon, Dysen Terrell and Donavan Bungard.
“They were a gritty group,” he said. “They really embraced the lifestyle and all that comes with wrestling. They are a good group to work with.”
Most of the group took part in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling tournaments this summer in addition to traveling to the Missouri Tiger Style Wrestling Camp. Smith’s cousin, Brian Smith, the Big 12 Coach of the Year, has been the head coach of the Tigers for 24 years.
“They saw a lot, experienced a lot, and now we’ll see how they’ve progressed,” Smith said. “I’m hopeful by the end of the year that five to seven of them start to come into their own. They have different levels of progress. There is different levels of talent. Everybody is on their own timetable.”
Those sophomores will have three seniors showing them the way.
Skyler Oxford (45-9) took sixth in the state at 113 pounds after winning regional and conference championships.
Joshua Knipe (40-6) was a regional runner-up and a conference champion at 195.
Isaac McPherson went 24-7 at heavyweight in his junior season.
Those three will be counted on to fill the shoes of departed seniors Cole Reynolds and Hiroki Cruz.
Reynolds (43-3) was the state runner-up at 170 pounds after winning the regional and conference, and Cruz (42-8), a four-year starter, captured a regional title.
West will need all hands on deck to compete in a tough Coastal Conference. In a testament to the league’s strength, the Patriots placed third in the conference tournament and then took third in the east regional.
“It’s a really good conference, which is good, because it gets you ready for the postseason,” Smith said.
West went 18-8 overall and 2-3 in league action with two of those losses coming by seven points apiece to champion Croatan and runner-up Swansboro.
Four members of the conference (Swansboro, West, Dixon, Croatan) finished in the top six at the regional.
“Swansboro is probably favored to win it based on who they have returning, but I don’t think Croatan, Dixon and us are too far behind them,” Smith said. “There is a lot of parity, but a lot of quality. It will be pretty competitive.”
West will begin the season on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in a quad match with D.H. Conley, Washington and Bunn before hosting its annual Beach Brawl on Saturday, Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.