BEAUFORT — East Carteret’s home football game on Friday has been postponed indefinitely due to the unexpected death of a North Lenoir assistant coach.
North Lenoir reached out on Friday with news that assistant coach and science teacher Tony Hill had passed unexpectedly.
The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at East Carteret.
