MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins extended their winning streak to five games Monday night with a 10-4 exhibition win over the Wake Forest FUNGO at Big Rock Stadium.
The FUNGO are one of two non-Coastal Plain League opponents on the schedule this summer for the Marlins. They will also take on the Carolina Ducks on June 27. They have won both games against the FUNGO, including a 9-2 tilt on May 31.
The Morehead City team is still in strong position in the Coastal Plain League’s East Division, sitting in third place at 4-2. The Tri-City Chili Peppers leads the division at 5-1 while the Wilson Tobs are in second at 3-1.
The Marlins ended last week with a 5-1 victory over the Peninsula Pilots on the road Saturday to extend their winning streak to four games. The third game in the streak was a 2-1 tilt over the Sharks at home on Friday.
The win over Peninsula was the Marlins’ first trip across the border into Virginia this season. Pitching was a consistent force in the game while the bats came out in timely fashion.
The first inning started off a little rocky for the Marlins as Braylin Marine (Newberry College) grounded out, followed by a Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) strikeout.
Michael Gould (Maryville) was able to shift the momentum as he lined a base hit to left field, followed by a hard hit into right field from Landon Choboy (Mount Olive). Pilots right fielder Ryan Dooley (James Madison) bobbled the ball, allowing Gould to come around and touch home plate to put the Marlins ahead 1-0.
Starting pitcher Noah Covington (Maryland-Eastern Shore) secured a win in his Marlins debut without giving up a run. He struck out one batter while allowing just five hits in his five innings pitched.
The Marlins saw more action on the scoreboard in the second inning after Dan Tauken (Albany) smacked a frozen rope into deep right field for a home run to extend the Marlins lead to 2-0.
Morehead City continued its one run per inning streak in the top of the third as Youngblood knocked a single to set the table for designated hitter Choboy. Choboy blasted an RBI double that bounced off the bullpen fence in right field to propel the Marlins to a 3-0 lead.
Covington kept things rolling from the mound as he put away the first 12 batters in order during his fantastic debut. The Pilots put together a two-out rally in the fifth inning, but it was short-lived as Covington forced a groundout to second baseman Blake Falor (Francis Marion) to keep the Marlins on top 3-0.
The Pilots’ only run came in the bottom of the seventh inning while Steven Lacey (Delta State) was on the mound for the Marlins.
Peninsula’s Justin Starke (VMI) and Aaron Manias (Howard) both secured base knocks. Cole Stanford (Lenoir-Rhyne) scored Starke with a single to make the score 3-1 in favor of the Marlins. Lacey, however, put an end to the Pilot run as he put two away to end the inning.
Morehead City scored two more runs in the eighth inning as Pilots pitcher Cam Nuckuls (Virginia Commonwealth) took the bump. Gould got the inning started with a leadoff base hit, and Choboy took a pitch to his inside elbow to take a base with runners at first and second.
Marlins centerfielder Scotty Young (Rutgers) dribbled an RBI single into center field to score Gould a and give the Marlins a 4-1 advantage. Marriott continued the Marlins rally as he singled into right field to bring around Choboy and put the final run on the board.
The Marlins sent Joe Miceli (Gardner Webb) in to finish the game out. Miceli allowed one hit and one walk before striking out the final batter to secure the win.
The Marlins’ thrilling 2-1 win over the Sharks on Friday got help from its pitching staff and defense.
Marlins starter Shaun Gamelin (Rhode Island College) walked Drew Sturgeon (Central Sturgeon) to open the ballgame, but the middle infield defense of Falor and Marine turned a stellar double play to wipe two Sharks runners off the base path.
Gamelin faced more trouble in the same inning as he allowed a single and back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs. In a tough situation against Sharks designated hitter Daniel Haab (Georgia Southern), Gamelin induced a flyout to center to end the threat with three Shark runners left stranded.
The Marlins bats were hot off the jump, plating their first run in the first inning. After Marine struck out to open the frame, a Youngblood double into the gap set the table for Phillip Bernstein (Richmond) who drove him in for his eighth RBI of the season for a Marlins 1-0 lead.
Pitching reigned supreme in the second inning as both teams recorded 1-2-3 frames. Gamelin continued his dominance through the top of the third as he mowed through Ethan Wilder (Lander) and Case Kermode (Mount Olive) with his pinpoint fastball and sharp slider to end the inning.
Things did not pick up offensively for either team until the Marlins came to bat in the fifth inning. With one out, Tauken launched a rocket into right field and celebrated the homer with a bat flip that was equally impressive to boot.
The Wilmington offense showed signs of life in the sixth when Wilder walked to start the inning. Kermode followed with a fielder’s choice that saw him replace Wilder on the base paths. He stole second and scored on an AJ Mendolia (Central Arkansas) single to cut the Marlins lead in half to 2-1.
Hunter Stevens (Mount Olive) came out of the bullpen for the Marlins in relief of Gamelin in the seventh inning. He walked Sharks shortstop Hassert before setting down the next three batters looking to end the frame.
The Marlins offense went 1-2-3 in the same inning to give way for Stevens’ second inning of work. The stalwart right-hander walked the first Shark of the inning before striking out Kermode and inducing a groundball by Mendolia that was turned for a sparkling Marlins double play up the middle.
After failing to score in the eighth inning, the Marlins looked to right-hander Jacob Kroeger (Maryville) to secure the save. Kroeger hit Carson Villalta (Alabama-Huntsville) with a pitch, and Haab sacrificed him over the plate with a bunt to the pitcher.
An infield single from shortstop Cam Hassert placed runners at the corners with one away. Sharks right fielder Dylan Jefferies (Mount Olive) lined out to Bernstein for out number two, and Kroeger pulled a rabbit out of his hat for the final out of the game, striking out Stephen DiTomaso (George Washington) following a swarm of foul balls to secure the one-run victory for the Marlins against their rival.
