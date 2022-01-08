Two things from last month’s N.C. High School Athletic Association winter Board of Directors meeting caught my eye.
First, the state organization corrected a glitch in the new RPI ratings system that I thought was pretty cool.
The new RPI ratings, which are determined by a team’s overall record, their opponents’ overall record and their opponents’ opponents’ overall record, are used to seed the playoffs after conference winners get their automatic bids.
During the fall, the system revealed a glitch in which teams with lower conference records but higher RPI ratings were making the playoffs instead of a team with a higher league standing and a lower RPI rating.
For instance, in 3A Coastal Conference football, Swansboro finished third with a 3-2 record but missed the playoffs. Fourth-place Croatan only had a 2-3 conference record, but it advanced to the postseason thanks to a tougher strength of scheduled which led to a higher RPI rating.
That “leapfrog” glitch has now been corrected. Under the new rule, Croatan would have only advanced to the postseason if Swansboro had also received a bid. Had they both advanced, the Cougars would have received a higher seed, but both would have been seeded nonetheless.
The rule fix is an unfortunate development for fringe teams. The first program that came to my mind with the rule change was Croatan boys basketball.
The Cougars might very well place fourth or fifth in the conference, but they could have had a shot at leapfrogging another team into the playoffs thanks to a tough strength of schedule. They went 0-9 during the nonconference portion of the season, but some of those losses came against the likes of Kinston (7-0), East Duplin (6-3), East Carteret (5-4) and Washington (4-4).
I can’t say the rule fix wasn’t a good thing for deserving teams, but I was really looking forward to seeing which teams with a tough nonconference schedule could beat out better league teams with a weak RPI rating for a playoff spot.
The second thing from the winter meeting that stuck out to me was the discussion of a shot clock in basketball. The board quoted “mixed results” from a survey, leading to no action at that time, but stated that it was open to a possible shot clock implementation in the future.
I, for one, am very supportive of a shot clock in high school boys and girls hoops. Not only does it add an extra level of excitement, it keeps play fast and focused.
I can rattle off half a dozen instances in the last six or so years in which a county basketball team has chosen to stall the clock and hold possession as a strategic maneuver. Ninety percent of those attempts have failed.
Not only is it confusing and boring for fans, it doesn’t jive with the spirit of the game.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) currently supports a 35-second shot clock. Thirty-five seconds is plenty of time to run an offense, in my mind. I hope in future meetings, enough positive feedback is found to support that rule change.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.