SWANSBORO — The race for the 3A Coastal Conference championship got a lot more complicated for the West Carteret boys basketball team on Tuesday.
The Patriots fell at Swansboro 61-54 to set up a three-way struggle for the lead in the standings. For now, White Oak leads the way at 5-1 while Swansboro is 5-2 and West is 4-2.
The Patriots (14-5 overall) are chasing their fifth straight conference title. Swansboro improved to 15-3 overall with the win.
All three conference teams are ranked high per the state’s RPI rankings. White Oak (15-4) is listed at No. 3, Swansboro at No. 5 and West at No. 7.
The Patriots lost at White Oak 62-55 on Friday. The team hasn’t lost two conference games in a row since the 2017-2018 season.
West coach Mark Mansfield was short on words after the loss. He acknowledged the team is under pressure as the league’s four-time defending champs, but he wanted to see more out of a team buoyed by 10 seniors.
“We have a target on our back, we know that,” he said. “We’re going to get everyone’s best performance. You can’t make excuses. You have to play good defense and take care of the basketball.”
West won the first game against the Pirates at home 78-53 on Jan. 13. In that contest, the Bucs were without leading scorer Jermaine Cunningham or fellow starter Garrett Panos.
Fifth-year Swansboro head coach Brett McFarland is in a unique position with this year’s team. The Pirates haven’t won their conference in this century, nor put up back-to-back seasons with overall records over .500.
The team went 21-4 overall last season and placed second in the conference.
“Hopefully this boosts our confidence,” McFarland said. “We haven’t beat West since I’ve been here. We still have three games left, but we’re in the ball game.”
West still has to play Richlands (3-3 conference) twice, Croatan (2-5) at home on Friday and Dixon (0-6) at home on Thursday.
Swansboro’s remaining games are at home against Dixon, at Croatan on Tuesday and at White Oak on Thursday for a game that could very well decide the conference.
Quick starts have been West’s bread and butter all season, but it was the Pirates who jumped out to an early lead on Tuesday. Swansboro led 14-8 at one point in the first quarter and finished the period leading 17-16.
“I’m going to have to sit down and watch the film to know exactly what happened,” Mansfield said. “Right now, I can say for sure that we’re coming out of the gate slow and getting behind. We’re not built for that.”
The Bucs outscored the Patriots 15-8 in the second quarter to carry an eight-point lead into the locker room. That momentum lasted until the four-minute mark of the fourth when West tied it 51-all.
It took a 10-2 run to knot the score, a run that started with a putback from Worth Stack and included two buckets from Jaylen Hewitt and two free throws apiece from Dylan McBride and Jaxon Whitaker.
The two teams traded leads until Swansboro’s Jonah Holt sank a three-pointer off the left corner to give his team a 56-54 advantage. That started an 8-0 run to end the game for the Bucs, with all of the next six points coming at the charity stripe.
The Pirates shot 5-for-6 there and finished 12-for-13 overall in the game from the foul line. More importantly, the defense stepped up and recorded four blocks inside the final minute of play as West struggled to produce offensively.
“Those are shots we shouldn’t have taken,” Mansfield said. “Hats off to Swansboro. We didn’t do what we needed to do.”
A silver lining in a half that saw West outscore the Pirates 30-29 was the performance on the boards and a dramatic drop-off in turnovers. The Patriots out-rebounded their hosts 20-13 in the final 16 minutes and cut their turnovers from 11 in the first half to just four in the second.
Stack led the effort on the boards with 11 and finished the night with 12 points for a double-double. Adam Cummings also scored 12 and dished four assists.
McBride finished with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals, Hewitt had nine points and four boards, and Whitaker tallied six points and five rebounds.
The Patriots finished the night 11-for-12 from the foul line.
West will be at home against Richlands on Thursday and Croatan on Friday. Both upcoming opponents are 11-8 overall.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret..................... 16 8 17 13 - 54
Swansboro......................... 17 15 15 14 - 61
WEST CARTERET (54) – Cummings 12, Stack 12, McBride 10, Hewitt 9, Whitaker 6, Collins 3, Jones 2.
SWANSBORO (61) – Holt 19, Cunningham 11, McCallister 10, Mitchell 9, Eubanks 8, Nagler 4,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.