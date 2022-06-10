MOREHEAD CITY — It didn’t take long for the Morehead City Marlins to earn a Coastal Plain League award.
Ben Watson was named the CPL Hitter of the Week for the first week of the season.
The Marlins outfielder started the season with a scorching .556 average in the first seven games and 27 at-bats.
He notched a league-best 15 hits, including three doubles while driving in five runs and scoring 11 runs.
The Elizabethtown College redshirt freshman also drew eight walks to finish the week with a .657 on-base percentage to go with a 1.324 OPS and .667 slugging.
Watson is no stranger to accolades.
This past season at the college level, he was named ABCA/Rawling NCAA Division III All-Region and D3Baseball.com All-Region.
Battling back from an early-season injury, he tied for second in the Landmark Conference in home runs (eight) and tied for sixth in RBI (40) with a minimum of 35 less at-bats than the leaders in front of him.
Watson also made eight appearances on the mound for the Blue Jays, striking out 14 batters.
He was named MVP of the Landmark Conference Tournament.
Now in its 26th season, the CPL features 14 franchises playing in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
To date, the CPL has had over 1,700 alumni drafted and 155 alums make their Major League debut, including 2017 ALCS MVP, 2017 World Series champion, 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, as well as 2017 NLCS MVP Chris Taylor, a former Marlin.
For more information on the Coastal Plain League, visit the league website at www.coastalplain.com, and be sure to follow it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok @CPLBaseball.
