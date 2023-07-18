MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins needed a statement win, and it got one Monday in a 6-5 tilt over the Wilson Tobs.
The Marlins were already in possession of the best overall record in the Coastal Plain League, but they also came into the game having lost three straight to the Tobs, the second-place team in the CPL East.
Now the Marlins are 2-5 in the series with the team that knocked them out of the Petitt Cup Playoffs last summer.
They still lead the league at 23-13 overall despite only being 7-5 since the midseason break.
The Marlins have already secured a playoff spot after posting the best record in the CPL East during the first half of the season. Who they face in the semifinal round of the playoffs in August will depend on which other team in the division has the best record in the second half.
Currently, that distinction belongs to the Peninsula Pilots who are 7-2 in the second half and 16-17 overall. The Holly Springs Salamanders are 9-3 in the second half and 20-16 overall. Morehead City is a combined 8-1 against those two teams.
The Tobs are 5-5 since the midseason break.
The West Division has three 20-win teams in the Lexington County Blowfish, Macon Bacon and Forest City Owls. The Owls secured the automatic berth with a 14-8 first-half record. The Blowfish lead the second-half standings at 8-2.
The Marlins rallied in the eighth inning to beat the Tobs (19-15). They faced a 4-3 deficit heading into the bottom of the frame when Shayne Campbell advanced to first on an error to get the ball rolling.
Zach Marriott doubled to put Campbell in scoring position, and Nate Anderson put down a base hit to score Campbell. After a sacrifice fly from Joseph Mershon to score Marriott, the Tobs pulled reliever Alex Bouchard for Reese Miller.
Another error at second base helped Dylan Rogers reach and allowed Anderson to score the winning run.
The Tobs put one run across in the top of the ninth – a homer from Elias Stevens – but closer Ryan Devanney struck out Luis Hernandez and forced two putouts to end the game. Devanney finished with a 0.73 ERA in 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and one hit allowed for the win.
Anderson hit 2-for-5 for the Marlins with a double, two RBIs and a run, while Rogers hit 2-for-5. The Marlins mustered seven hits in the game.
After the CPL All-Star festivities on Tuesday and Wednesday at Lexington County Baseball Stadium, the Marlins will host the Pilots on Friday at Big Rock Stadium.
Six Marlins were selected to the all-star game, as well as head coach Sam Carel who will coach the game for the East Division with his own assistants, Ryan Smith and Matt Gould.
