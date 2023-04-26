MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret didn’t even need a full five innings Thursday to defeat White Oak 14-1 on the baseball diamond.
The game was over after the Vikings couldn’t close the 10-run mercy rule game in the top of the fourth inning. The Patriots improved to 11-5 overall and maintained their gap in the 3A Coastal Conference at 6-0.
They hold a two-game lead over Swansboro at 4-2 and Dixon and Croatan at 3-3 apiece. White Oak is 1-5 in league play and 3-14 overall.
The Patriots scored at a steady pace in the win, putting up five runs in the first inning and three apiece in the second, third and fourth.
Of the 14 runs, only 10 were earned against the Vikings’ pitching trio of Jeremiah King, Devon Marion and Brandon Watson. Marion took the loss with six earned runs and three hits allowed.
White Oak’s solo run, on the other hand, was unearned against West’s Cameron Pavy who pitched all five innings. He struck out eight, walked five and gave up just three hits.
At the plate, eight Patriots got a hit apiece, with the only extra-base hit being a double from Josh Mason. He also scored three runs, followed by two each from Blaine Norris and Landon Millis.
Other batters to get a hit were Landon Gray, Hunter Mason, Lincoln Strump, Jackson Sproul and Pavy. Norris, Pavy and Sproul tallied two RBIs apiece.
The Patriots were active on the bases with 12 stolen. Mason tallied three, while Willis Langley, Landon Mann and Millis stole two apiece.
West will take a pause from conference play Wednesday this week with a home game against South Central (12-7), followed by a trip to Dixon (7-11) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
White Oak...........................001 00 - 1 3 3
West Carteret....................533 3x - 14 8 2
WP – Pavy
LP – Marion
White Oak leading hitters: Graff 2-2, RBI; Chance 1-3, run.
West Carteret leading hitters: Gray 1-2, RBI, run; H. Mason 1-2; J. Mason 1-2 (2B), 3 runs; Millis 1-2, 2 runs; Norris 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Pavy 1-1, 2 RBIs; Sproul 1-4, 2 RBIs; Strump 1-1, run.
