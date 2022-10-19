OCEAN — Jackie Gartner was cut from the volleyball team when she was in the eighth grade.
Four years later, she shines on a high school squad that has won five straight conference championships and 56 consecutive games in league play.
“It really does give you motivation,” Gartner said. “I worked hard that following summer after I was cut, and I went from barely making a serve over the net and got the hang of it eventually. I really wanted to make the team in high school, so I’ve been playing club and been working at it ever since.”
Gartner had just found the sport when she tried out for her middle school team. She grew up playing soccer and softball and was late to the volleyball.
“I kind of got bored with those other sports and wanted to try something different,” she said.
Her love of the sport has her thinking of continuing her career at the next level. She sports a 3.8 GPA and is weighing her options.
“I’m a very indecisive person, but it’s definitely something that I’ve been thinking about,” she said. “I know I can make it happen if I do decide to play.”
Gartner is considering attending a local community college next year or playing volleyball at a school like Cape Fear Community College.
“I would play beach or club if I didn’t play in college,” she said. “I would definitely miss it, but I know those are options, to get out there and play some way.”
She’s no stranger to beach volleyball.
Last spring, Croatan won a N.C. High School Sand Volleyball Association state championship.
Croatan started its program in 2015, and after taking third last season, celebrated its first state title.
“It was really exciting,” Gartner said. “It was a great experience. We didn’t go there expecting to win. We didn’t do the best the previous year, but we worked hard all winter and spring.”
A state championship on the hard court would make a nice paring with her beach volleyball gold medal.
The Cougars have met a stumbling block, however, in the state playoffs.
They’ve fallen in the third round in four consecutive seasons and six times in the past 10 years.
“This better be the year we get past the third round,” Gartner said. “We have a lot of hope. I think if we play our game, have confidence in ourselves, we’ll go far.”
Croatan has known plenty of success in the previous 10 years, winning four consecutive conference titles and six league crowns in eight years coming into this season. The Cougars have gone 153-52 overall and 90-21 in conference over those 10 years.
They’ve lost in straight sets during five of their six losses in the third round, including last year’s 3-0 setback to Northwood. They’ve made it to the fourth round just once during that stretch, advancing in 2014.
“It was disappointing last year,” Gartner said. “It was rough. It was a hard game. They had some good players. We could have done better. I think it will give us motivation, knowing how disappointing it is.”
Croatan kept two more positive streaks alive this season, winning its fifth conference title in a row and upping its league winning streak to 56 games.
“We were made aware of the winning streak on our senior night,” Gartner said. “That is impressive. I had no idea. I think that is amazing, the program being able to do that.”
The winning streak nearly came to an end last week in a wild 3-2 victory over West Carteret.
The Patriots took the first two sets, 25-15, 25-16, and with the score tied 24-24 in the third set, they got their 25th point on an attack error and seemingly got their 26th before the referee eventually judged it an illegal fourth hit.
Croatan went on to win that set 28-26, grabbing the momentum and never letting go to win the next two sets, 25-11, 15-11.
“It was crazy,” Gartner said. “We thought we lost. It was really disappointing. We should have done better. And we knew when we got that point, we had to finish it and do what we needed to do. It was our last chance.”
Here are a few of Gartner’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Titanic.”
Favorite TV Show: “Criminal Minds.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Baby Keem.
Favorite Song: “Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Book: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: April Ross.
Favorite Vacation: Key West, Fla.
Favorite Hobby: Going to the beach.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Don’t complain, just work harder.”
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite Drink: Sprite.
Favorite Restaurant: Plaza Mexico.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating West Carteret in a five-set game this year.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Robyn Stafford.
Favorite Sport: Volleyball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to music with my teammates in the gym and on the bus.”
Favorite Website/App: Tiktok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Carolina Panthers NCAA Volleyball.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Drake, Beyoncé and Tom Holland.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Anna Hale, Hatteras Buck, Ella Stroehmann, Ava Tew and coach Lindsey Bach.
Items For A Deserted Island: Phone, flashlight, blanket, hammock and food.
