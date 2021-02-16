CARY — Briggs Cloutier led the way Thursday for the West Carteret boys swimming team at the 3A state meet.
He finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.95 seconds and ninth in the 100-yard freestyle in 48.35.
He joined Cameron Johnson, Chase Morrow and Cooper Law in the 400-yard freestyle relay to take 11th in 3:32, and teamed up with Kai Taylor, Johnson and Morrow in the 200-yard medley relay to take 12th in 1:48.
Johnson claimed 10th in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.77, and Taylor ended up 12th in the 200-yard medley in 2:19.
The format of this year’s state swimming championships included timed finals, rather than the traditional prelims feeding a consolation and championship heats.
The number of entries was also reduced from 24 per event to 12. Team points were awarded for the top eight times, down from the usual 16 scoring positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.