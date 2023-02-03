MOREHEAD CITY — Curtis Strange is a proud son of Virginia, but he’s certainly made his mark on the Old North State.
His efforts in North Carolina have now been rewarded with a selection to the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame.
“You hang around long enough and I guess they run out of nominees,” the PGA Tour great said with a laugh. “But seriously, it is a thrill. It’s going to be nice. It’s a huge honor going in with these other guys and gals. It should be a fun night.”
Strange, a resident of Morehead City for nearly 20 years, will be inducted with the 2023 class on Friday, April 21 at the Raleigh Convention Center. He is the second county resident to receive this honor following Mindy Ballou Fitzpatrick in 2018.
The other newest members of the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame are Rick Barnes, Jason Brown, Jeff Davis, Tom Fazio, Ellen Griffin, Tom Higgins, Clarkston Hines, Bob “Stonewall” Jackson, Trudi Lacey, Ronald Rogers, John Sadri, Jerry Stackhouse and Rosie Thompson.
The number of inductees will reach 400 with this class.
Strange is also a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
His greatest contribution to sports in this state came in his earliest playing days. He helped lead Wake Forest to back-to-back NCAA titles in 1974 and 1975 and won the NCAA individual title in 1974 as a freshman. He was a three-time All-American.
“It was great,” Strange said. “Looking back, when I’m asked about it on occasions like this, it brings back a lot of memories. To play college sports, it’s an honor to be able to represent your school and teammates and to do well. Years later, you appreciate it more.”
The 1975 Demon Deacons have been called “the best college golf team ever” by Golf World magazine.
“That is something I take great pride in, because it wasn’t me, it was a team, and there has been a lot of great golf teams out there,” Strange said.
Scott Hoch, who went on to notch 11 PGA Tour wins, was a freshman on the team but did not play in the NCAA Championship. That is how good the Deacons were in 1975.
The squad won nine tournaments before capturing the ACC and NCAA crowns. In winning the national title for a second time, Wake Forest swept aside tournament favorite Oklahoma State by 33 strokes, the largest margin in NCAA history.
Jay Haas was the individual champion with a 282 over four rounds. Strange shot a 67 in the final round, the day’s best round, to finished two strokes back in third place at 284.
Led by Haas, Strange, Bob Byman, David Thore and Tim Saylor, the Deacons were masterful throughout the year.
Coach Jesse Haddock led the team.
During his 33-year career at Wake Forest, he built a dynasty that produced three national titles (1974, 1975 and 1986) and 15 ACC championships, including 10 in a row from 1967 to 1976.
An incredible 81 of his players made All-American, and he was the NCAA National Coach of the year on three occasions.
The legendary coach, who is also in the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame, died in 2018 at the age of 91.
“He did a lot for a lot of people, and I’ll tell you what he did for me, he gave me an opportunity, and I owe everything to Jesse Haddock and Wake Forest,” Strange said. “They gave me an opportunity to go to school on a full scholarship, which I needed, because my dad had died when I was 14 years old. I was able to come to Wake Forest and play against three or four of the best players in the country every day.”
Strange was on the Buddy Worsham Memorial Scholarship, which was established by Arnold Palmer, who along with Billy Joe Patton, are the only other Wake Forest golfers in the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame.
Florida led the Demon Deacons by a mere five strokes going into the final round in the 1974 NCAA Championship. Strange, who had shot a record-tying 65 in the third round, held a two-stroke lead in the individual race and was threatening to join Ben Crenshaw as the only freshman to win the title.
The finish could not have been more theatrical.
With only him and Gary Koch left on the course, Strange stood on the fairway of the par-5 18th.
A birdie would clinch the team title for Wake Forest. An eagle would win the individual title for Strange by one stroke over Phil Hancock and Koch.
Strange pulled out a one-iron and hit it perfectly, the ball stopping six feet from the cup. His eagle attempt edged up to the hole, caught the right side of the cup and dropped to make him the NCAA’s youngest winner ever.
“When I called home that evening, my mother cried on the phone, and she had never cried before, and so I said, ‘This must be something different,’” Strange said. “We were so young. I don’t think we understood what we had accomplished. We brought coach Haddock his first NCAA golf championship after so many good teams, which was a thrill for all of us. It was my first year. We had two freshmen and two sophomores on that team.”
Strange left Wake Forest after his junior season with one of the best careers in NCAA history. He never finished worse than ninth in 25 college events, and 21 times he was in the top five. He won nine tournaments.
He went on to become one of the leading players on the PGA Tour in the 1980s.
Sixteen of his 17 tour victories took place in the decade. He topped the money list in 1985, 1987, and 1988 when he became the first to win a $1 million in official money in a season.
His two majors were consecutive U.S. Opens in 1988 and 1989. Since World War II, only three golfers have successfully defended their titles at the U.S. Open: Brooks Koepka in 2018, Strange in 1989 and Ben Hogan in 1951.
Strange spent over 200 weeks in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking between its debut in 1986 and 1990.
He was voted Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America three times. Strange also represented the U.S. on the Ryder Cup team five times and was captain in 2002.
He has continued to make contributions to North Carolina sports. He held the Curtis Strange Shrine Classic from 1990-200 in New Bern where his wife, Sarah, is from. The charity event included Arnold Palmer, Michael Jordan, Fuzzy Zoeller, Fred Couples, Tom Kite and Tiger Woods.
“We had a great run, but everything has a life span,” he said. “I’m proud of it. We raised over $1.1 million in 11 years.”
Strange has been on the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Board of Directors since 2003. The tournament has seen tremendous growth over the past three years.
The competition didn’t hit the $2 million purse mark until 2017. Last year, it nearly hit $6 million. After failing to hit the 200-boat mark from 2002 to 2019, the event has gone over 200 for three straight years.
“All the credit goes to the owners and the fishermen,” Strange said. “We think we put on a good show. Because they support us, in every way, they fish for a lot of money, and it is certainly exciting, I know that. It is just so huge for our little part of the world.”
The Big Rock has donated $1 million to county charities in each of the past two years. Since its creation, the tournament has donated a total of $8.5 million to multiple charities.
“We are able to do so much,” Strange said. “That is what I’m most proud of. It’s great to be involved in something that has been able to give back in the last few years in monumental ways. We’ve been able to help a lot of people who need help. We’re all very proud of it.”
Strange splits his time between Morehead City and Florida and continues to work as a TV analyst for ESPN/ABC.
“I love doing TV,” he said. “I wish we had more events. I really do. It’s a great team effort with a lot of people involved. I’ll do the Masters, PGA Championship, a few other things. I’ll play some golf, fish, try and stay busy.”
