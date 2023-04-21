One of my favorite things to see as I drive past Fort Benjamin Park in Newport at night are the youth soccer teams speckled across the complex.
Sometimes it will be 7 or 8 p.m., the field lights shining down on dozens of colorful jersey-clad kids scurrying across the grass with coaches standing stoic, pointing and beckoning.
As a sports journalist who has covered youth sports for years, I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that participation in sports can have on young athletes. However, I recently realized that I have been neglecting the psychological benefits of sports when it comes to my own children.
I have two boys under 10 years old who have never participated in sports. They have always been more interested in other activities, such as music, theater and art. While I have supported their interests, I now realize that I may be missing an opportunity to expose them to the many psychological benefits of sports.
Recent research published in the Journal of Sports Medicine has highlighted the importance of sports for children's mental health, including improved self-esteem, reduced stress and anxiety, better academic performance, increased social skills and improved mental health.
Engaging in sports activities allows children to bond over common interests and experience the unity that comes with teamwork. Even non-competitive sports provide opportunities for children to connect with their peers.
Sports can also help shy or reserved children come out of their shells, helping to instill a positive "I can do this" attitude. They can help kids learn to manage their emotions better, especially when under pressure during competition.
Who wouldn’t want those benefits for their own children?
So, this summer, I plan on introducing my boys to sports and encouraging them to participate in a team or individual sport that they find interesting.
I want them to experience the sense of accomplishment that comes with mastering a new skill and the camaraderie that comes with being part of a team, something I have seen time and again during my time of covering sports.
As a sports reporter in this county, I’ve covered countless stories about the positive impact that sports can have on young athletes. But it wasn't until I became a parent that I truly appreciated the psychological benefits of sports.
The student-athletes and kids I’ve covered are some of the brightest, most well-adjusted kids I’ve met. Playing sports is by no means the only route to being smart or well-balanced, but it’s a pretty good one and one I plan on introducing my kids to this summer.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
