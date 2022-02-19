AYDEN — The East Carteret wrestling team set a program record last weekend in the 2A regional with five state qualifiers.
Shane Hatfield, Hayden Williams, Daniel White, Josiah Hynes and Oliver Prygodzinski each moved on with top-four finishes.
The Mariners took seventh in the 17-team competition with 81.5 points.
Southwest Onslow won the regional with 192.5 points, followed by Washington with 130 and North Pitt 124. South Lenoir placed fourth with 117 points, followed by Manteo with 116.5 and West Craven 115.
Hatfield and Williams each made it to the finals of their respective divisions and earned runner-up spots.
Hatfield (32-1) experienced his first loss of the season when he was pinned in 5:37 by West Craven’s Gerald Johnson (26-5) in the 138-pound final.
After a first-round bye, he took a 19-4 technical fall over North Lenoir’s Everett Rouse (17-24) in the quarterfinal and then pinned Holmes’ Chase Ward (13-5) in 1:33 in the semifinal.
Williams (26-6) suffered a pin in 1:30 to Greene Central’s Jacob Beamon (26-10) in the 285-pound final.
Following a first-round bye, he pinned Ayden-Grifton’s Josh McCoy (3-8) in 46 seconds in the quarterfinal and then eked out a 2-0 win over West Craven’s Braylin Thomas (11-12) in the semifinal.
Daniel White (41-4) placed third in the 220-pound division by taking a 6-3 decision over Southwest Onslow’s Joseph Ortez-Rios (10-12) in the third-place match.
He received two byes to move directly to the semifinal where he fell in a 4-3 decision to Manteo’s Nick Brewster (30-9) and then advanced to the third-place match with a 10-second pin of North Pitt’s Julian Manley (1-3) in the consolation semifinal.
Hynes and Prygodzinski took fourth in their respective divisions.
Hynes (31-18) was pinned in 2:43 by West Craven’s Brady Stephenson (19-14) in the 145-pound third-place match.
He won his first-round match with a 10-0 major decision over North Johnston’s James Turner and then worked his way through the consolation rounds after falling by a 6-5 decision to Manteo’s John Perciful (34-10) in the quarterfinal.
Hynes took a 3-1 decision over Pasquotank’s Jaheim Gibson (6-7), claimed an 8-5 decision over Holmes’ Jackson Stegall (9-11) and pinned South Lenoir’s Eli Day (17-9).
Prygodzinski (7-10) was pinned in 36 seconds by Ayden-Grifton’s Jemarion Folks (18-12) in the 126-pound third-place match.
He went to the consolation rounds after getting pinned in 42 seconds by Folks in the quarterfinal. He rebounded by pinning North Pitt’s Alejandro Carrillo (12-16) in 33 seconds and pinning Southwest Onslow’s Jake DeSensi (9-7) in 1:53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.