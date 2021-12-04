CROATAN NEWS

WASHINGTON — The Croatan boys basketball team’s latest road game resulted in another loss on Friday.

The Cougars (0-5) fell to Washington 81-52 for their fourth straight double-digit defeat to start the regular season. They faced a 41-20 deficit at halftime and were outscored 40-32 in the second half.

Two players reached double-scoring figures for Croatan, including Jackson Wilson with a season-high 12 points and Luke Green with 11. Jacob Graybil, Andrew McLain and Wilson each sank a three-pointer.

Croatan reached the foul line 25 times and sank 13 of its attempts. The leader at the line was Green who shot 5-of-8.

On the scoring front at Pamlico, Green led the way with 13 points. He also shot 7-of-10 from the foul line on a night when the team only finished 15-of-26 overall there.

Brent Eilertson scored 12 and leads the team with a solid 16.8 points per game this season.

Croatan will host Pamlico County (2-1) in a rematch on Wednesday, followed by a visit to East Carteret (0-1) on Friday.

Here are results of games:

VARSITY BOYS

Croatan............................. 7  13  16  16 - 52

Washington..................... 22  19  22  18 - 81

CROATAN (52) – Wilson 12, Green 11, Boyette 5, McLain 5, Bellamy 4, Eilertson 4, Odom 4, Graybil 3, Evans 2, Suitt 2.

WASHINGTON (81) – Not available.

---------------------------

VARSITY BOYS

Croatan.............................. 7  12  12   9 - 40

Pamlico............................ 16  15  10 15 - 56

CROATAN (40) – Green 13, Eilertson 12, Bellamy 5, Wilson 4, Cardona 2, Suitt 2, Jones 1, Boyette 1.

PAMLICO (56) – Not available.

