WASHINGTON — The Croatan boys basketball team’s latest road game resulted in another loss on Friday.
The Cougars (0-5) fell to Washington 81-52 for their fourth straight double-digit defeat to start the regular season. They faced a 41-20 deficit at halftime and were outscored 40-32 in the second half.
Two players reached double-scoring figures for Croatan, including Jackson Wilson with a season-high 12 points and Luke Green with 11. Jacob Graybil, Andrew McLain and Wilson each sank a three-pointer.
Croatan reached the foul line 25 times and sank 13 of its attempts. The leader at the line was Green who shot 5-of-8.
On the scoring front at Pamlico, Green led the way with 13 points. He also shot 7-of-10 from the foul line on a night when the team only finished 15-of-26 overall there.
Brent Eilertson scored 12 and leads the team with a solid 16.8 points per game this season.
Croatan will host Pamlico County (2-1) in a rematch on Wednesday, followed by a visit to East Carteret (0-1) on Friday.
Here are results of games:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan............................. 7 13 16 16 - 52
Washington..................... 22 19 22 18 - 81
CROATAN (52) – Wilson 12, Green 11, Boyette 5, McLain 5, Bellamy 4, Eilertson 4, Odom 4, Graybil 3, Evans 2, Suitt 2.
WASHINGTON (81) – Not available.
---------------------------
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan.............................. 7 12 12 9 - 40
Pamlico............................ 16 15 10 15 - 56
CROATAN (40) – Green 13, Eilertson 12, Bellamy 5, Wilson 4, Cardona 2, Suitt 2, Jones 1, Boyette 1.
PAMLICO (56) – Not available.
