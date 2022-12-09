VANCEBORO — The Croatan boys basketball team dropped its second straight game Tuesday, falling to West Craven 66-59 on the road.
The Cougars (3-3) led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter but struggled on offense in the second and third with 21 combined points. They outscored the Eagles 22-15 in the fourth to cut the deficit back to single digits.
The loss follows a 67-53 defeat at East Carteret on Friday after the Cougars started the season 3-1.
West Craven evened its mark at 1-1 with the win.
The biggest reason for Croatan’s poor offensive showing was a tough night of field goal shooting at 23 percent while going 9-of-20 from the three-point line.
Sophomore Trey Jones posted his first double-double of the season with 23 points and 11 rebounds. He also tallied four assists and shot 6-of-10 from the charity stripe.
Jaden Hilliard also had an explosive scoring night with 18, a tick above his 17-point scoring average for the season. The sophomore went 5-of-6 at the foul line and dished three assists.
Luke Green came a rebound away from recording his second double-double of the season. He scored 10 and pulled down nine boards.
There was no scoring information available for West Craven.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan............................. 16 11 10 22 - 59
West Craven....................... 11 19 21 15 - 66
CROATAN (59) – Jones 23, Hilliard 18, Green 10, Martin 6, Woody 2.
WEST CRAVEN (66) – Not available.
