SWANSBORO — The West Carteret boys and girls cross country teams overcame cold, muddy conditions to capture wins at Swansboro during a 3A Coastal Conference meet on Thursday.
The girls team dominated its meet with a perfect score of 15, far ahead of second-place Swansboro. Havelock competed in the boys meet but did not have enough female runners to post a team score in the girls meet.
“We focused on racing and not necessarily on times,” co-coach Larry Lewis said. “Racing and being competitive are going to be what gets us to regionals. Both squads responded well, with the girls sweeping the first six places and all nine finished in the top 12.”
The six top runners in the girls meet were all Patriots, led by Eliza Craig Parker’s blazing time of 21 minutes, 4 seconds, almost a full minute faster than anyone else. She was followed by Morgan Mason in second with a 22:02 clocking and Sara Windsor in third with a time of 23:05.
Eliza Craig Parker and (boys top runner) Josh Marson continue to mix it up at the front,” Lewis said. “(Parker) has won every race she has run. But it's great to see the rest of the team responding and getting better each meet. The girls team has been deep all season, and the boys are starting to come together.”
Ansley Jones placed fourth in 23:06, Sydney Eure fifth in 23:12 and Grace Guilford sixth in 23:15. Alanna Paschall placed eighth in 23:55, Bella Counts 11th in 24:59 and Riley Preston 12th in 25:35.
In the boys meet, West scored 28 points to edge out Swansboro (33) and trounce Havelock (73).
“The boys ran a great team race as well,” Lewis said. “They had a 34-second gap between first and fifth runner."
Josh Marson was the Patriots’ top runner with a second-place time of 18:59. Swansboro had the first-, third- and fourth-place finishers, but West’s depth came through with five more runners in the top 10.
Those were Hunter Guthrie in fifth place with a 19:20 clocking, Landon Gray in sixth in 19:22, Finn Jones seventh in 19:26, Carter Bass eighth in 19:33 and Rob Cummings ninth in 19:52.
Jonah Lind also placed 12th in 21:25, Danny Matagolai 13th 21:28 and Jackson Sproul 21st in 24:07.
