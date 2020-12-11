CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association threw a curveball to county athletic directors Thursday morning.
Based on projections created elsewhere, Croatan, recently bumped up to the 3A classification, and West Carteret were tentatively expecting, or even hoping, to be in a large 3A-only conference with local teams like Havelock, Swansboro, Jacksonville, Northside-Jacksonville, White Oak, Richlands and Dixon.
East Carteret was just hoping for the best after surprisingly being moved up to 2A in the recent classification realignment.
The realignment conference draft showed all three county teams in the same conference for the first time since Croatan came on the scene in 1998. East and West haven’t been in the same conference since 1980 when East was last a 3A school. East dropped to 2A in 1981 and remained there until 2006 when it fell to 1A due to dwindling enrollment.
The new split 2A/3A league includes 2A programs East and Southwest Onslow with 3A programs West Carteret, Swansboro, White Oak and Dixon and Croatan.
“I don’t think anybody fathomed we would end up in a split 2A/3A with West Carteret and those teams,” East Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “It’s hard to swallow when you have half the enrollment of a lot of the schools. Give us 250 more kids – we’re still a long way from some of those schools if you do – and we’re good to go in that conference.”
The average daily memberships of those schools have West with an enrollment of 1,130 followed by Swansboro, 1,086; White Oak, 1,057; Dixon, 891; Croatan, 874; Southwest Onslow, 706; East, 534.
The NCHSAA typically uses ADMs to figure realignment every four years, but this year used a formula that saw enrollment count 50% with Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage each counting 25%.
The Wells Fargo State Cup recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school that receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Thanks to the new formula, East, currently a 1A program, is now looking at becoming a 2A school, and facing the prospect of playing in a predominantly 3A league.
“It’s unbelievable,” Griffee said. “I’m thinking about some particular sports, and it is a loaded conference. Take soccer for example, and volleyball as well, just to name a few. We’ll just have to hope for those golden years when the talent cycle comes around and you have a special group of players. And those don’t come around too often. Other than that, it would be difficult for us to win conference championships.”
Griffee said East plans on appealing the program’s 2A reclassification.
Schools will have until Jan. 8 to submit concerns or requests for changes to the classification first draft. A second draft will be issued Jan. 14, with a second set of appeals from schools due Jan. 21. A third draft will be issued Feb. 4, with final appeals due Feb. 10.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will vote on the final realignment plan in March.
The increase in split leagues jumped off the page with the conference realignment release. There are currently 10 split conferences, but the realignment produced 33.
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker in a press release. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”
Croatan won’t consider making an appeal, as it is more than happy to join the 3A division, and also play in a conference with local schools, including longtime rivals West, Swansboro and East.
“All the county teams in one league, that is sort of cool,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “Imagine East and West playing the last date in each sport and us and Swansboro playing the last date. That would be a lot of fun.”
Croatan’s longest road trip in the new conference is 43 miles to Dixon. It now travels 69 miles to Pender and 72 miles to Trask in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
“I’m very happy with the potential gates,” Boal said. “We should get good crowds. And the travel, kids will be home on a Tuesday night with plenty of time to get homework done.”
Boal said his only complaint was playing in an odd-numbered team league. Seven teams mean one team will be off every Tuesday and Friday night during the regular season in conference play.
“Only six can play on a given night, so somebody is sitting home, regardless of the sport,” he said. “And in football, it’s hard to fill that bye, especially late in the season. We are already receiving calls about our football open date. By 10:30 this morning, I had gotten two calls, and I put out three calls to other schools. It’s competitive, finding nonconference games.”
Like Croatan, West was dreaming of a nine-team all-3A league involving teams solely from Carteret and Onslow counties. However, a nightmare scenario also existed in some projections that had the Morehead City program in a split 3A/4A league with 4A programs New Bern and D.H. Conley. Instead, current 3A Coastal Conference programs Havelock, Jacksonville, Northside-Jacksonville and Richlands were put in that league.
“I know it raised some eyebrows with Havelock and Jacksonville playing in that conference, and why weren’t we, but they are closer to those (4A) teams than we are,” West Athletic Director Michael Turner said.
Turner said he loved just about everything about the proposed new conference, including playing two natural rivals in East and Croatan, as well as Swansboro, the potential gates that would come with those matchups and the limited travel.
“I love it,” he said. ““Croatan, East, West, all in the same conference, that is pretty historic. I don’t think anybody saw that coming. I love the short drives. Our longest ride is an hour and 10 minutes. That is pretty awesome. And I think the seven schools will be competitive. There are some really good teams playing in a lot of different sports.”
West has struggled to find nonconference games being in a six-team league for the past three years – the football team played Southeast Raleigh and Lee County for a few seasons – but Turner hopes to take advantage of relationships built within the current Coastal Conference when off nights arrive in the new seven-team league.
“If this is the conference we stay in, we want to make sure we maintain past conference relationships,” said Turner who doubles as the volleyball coach. “I’ve already spoken to (Jacksonville volleyball) coach (George) Folger, and told him I want to continue playing. Those games have been epic for a while.”
