PHILADELPHIA — Tyler Collins joined special company last weekend at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
She joined fellow West Carteret athlete John Crossley as the only county track and field athletes to capture national championships at the premier level.
Crossley won the 800 meters in 2013 in 1 minute, 48.1 seconds.
Collins cleared 5 foot, 11 inches on a hot day at the famed Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“I was so excited,” the West Carteret junior said. “It was very cool.”
The title was hard-earned.
She arrived at the field at 8:30 a.m., and the competition didn’t start until noon. Forty-six jumpers meant Collins jumped only once per hour. It took nearly four hours to complete the competition.
“It was definitely a hard meet,” Collins said. “It was hard to stay warmed up in between. I would rest on the lower jumps, and as my jump approached, I would get up and do sprints. As my jumps got bigger, I just made sure to stay warm the entire time.”
A four-time state champion in the event, Collins cleared 5-3, 5-4.75, 5-5.5, 5-7, 5-8, took two jumps to clear 5-9.75 and then cleared 5-10.
“I knew if I made 5-10 on my first jump that I was guaranteed a win because the other girl missed the 5-9 twice,” she said. “I felt really confident. That is my second-best jump, and it meant more, because it was a big meet.”
She failed to clear her personal-record 5-11.
On April 1, at a Croatan High School meet, she put herself on the national map with a 5-11 jump. That height gives her the fifth-best jump by a high school female athlete this school year.
In March, Collins fell just short of her first national title with a 5-foot, 6-inch jump to tie for second at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston, Massachusetts.
“That experience gave me more confidence in this one,” she said. “And I had my coach with me this time. “(Coach Marshall) Windsor, he helped me a ton. He watched me during warmups and would tell me about my approach and everything.”
Collins said she’ll next consider attending the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon during the first week of July.
“That’s usually for college freshmen and high school seniors, but I qualify,” she said. “I wasn’t planning on going originally, but I’m considering it now, but it’s coming up soon so we’ll see.”
Collins said she will also soon start lining up official college visits.
UNC Chapel Hill, N.C. State, Clemson, Harvard, UNC Wilmington, Western Carolina and others have already offered scholarships.
