NEWPORT — The West Carteret girls tennis team continued its strong play in the second half of the season Tuesday in a 7-2 barnburner versus Swansboro.
After starting the season 2-3, the Patriots have gone 4-1 over the past five matches. They are currently 6-4 overall and 6-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Swansboro fell to 5-8 overall and 3-5 in the league.
More than half of the matches were marathon affairs.
West’s Claire Germain took a 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-2 win over Joelle Wagner in No. 2 singles, and teammate Sofia Mason garnered a 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 10-6 victory over Carolena Gongora at No. 3.
The Patriots swept the doubles in taught action.
Fletcher Worrell and Germain outlasted Annabelle Henderson and Joelle Wagner 9-7 in the No. 1 match, while Bennett Sanborn and Mason also took a 9-7 triumph over Peyton Eckert and Gongara at No. 2.
Sasha Baker and Kate McCoury enjoyed an 8-4 win over Mia Lucero and Claire Bamber in the No. 3 match.
West will finish out the regular season this week with a home match against Croatan (12-0, 10-0) on Tuesday and a visit to White Oak (1-11, 0-6) on Wednesday.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 7, Swansboro 2
Singles
No. 1: Annabelle Henderson (S) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2: Claire Germain (WC) def. Joelle Wagner (S), 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-2.
No. 3: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Mia Lucero (S), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 4: Sofia Mason (WC) def. Carolena Gongora (S), 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 10-6.
No. 5: Bennett Sanborn (WC) def. Peyton Eckert (S), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 6: Claire Bamber (S) def. Clara Freeman (WC), 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Fletcher Worrell/Claire Germain (WC) def. Annabelle Henderson/Joelle Wagner (S), 9-7.
No. 2: Sofia Mason/Bennett Sanborn (WC) def. Carolena Gongora/Peyton Eckert (S), 9-7.
No. 3: Sasha Baker/Kate McCoury (WC) def. Mia Lucero/Claire Bamber (S), 8-4.
