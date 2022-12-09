JACKSONVILLE — If there is a silver lining to the West Carteret girls basketball team’s 3-3 record, it’s that all of the losses have come to top-ranked teams.
The Patriots lost on the road 54-40 to Southwest Onslow on Wednesday. It is their second straight loss to an undefeated team, going back to a 48-32 loss to East Carteret (7-0) on Nov. 29. The Stallions are 4-0.
West also lost to South Central (3-1), the No. 6-ranked team in the 3A east according to MaxPreps.com. East is ranked No. 4 in the 2A east and Southwest No. 5.
In the nonconference clash with Southwest, the Patriots trailed 38-16 at halftime. They stayed even on the boards, only getting outrebounded 31-30, but they committed 31 turnovers.
Teiona Frazier led West in scoring with 10 points, along with four rebounds and three assists. Ella Graham was the team’s top rebounder with 11 to go with six points.
Ella Holmes tallied four points and five rebounds, and Sam Huber finished with four points, three rebounds and three steals.
Yamorie Hardison led the Stallions in scoring with 17 points, followed by 13 apiece from Armani Reid and Oriyanna Galloway. Reid pulled down 14 boards and dished seven assists.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret....................... 10 6 10 14 - 40
SW Onslow........................... 20 18 9 7 - 54
WEST CARTERET (40) – Frazier 10, Graham 6, Setzer 6, Holmes 4, S. Huber 4, Salter 4, Snyder 4, M. Huber 2.
SOUTHWEST ONSLOW (54) – Hardison 17, Galloway 13, Reid 13, Monroe 6, Pagan 3, Paskiewicz 2.
