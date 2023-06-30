SNOW HILL — The Down East 10-and-under Babe Ruth Softball All-Stars captured the Down East Girls Softball League’s first state championship in nine years this week and did so in dramatic fashion.
Down East overcame a 10-0 loss to eventual state championship foe Greene County in pool play, and then bounced back from a 5-4 defeat to Washington in the bracket play opener before rallying to win it all.
“I’ve never seen a group of kids work so hard and fight through such adversity and come out on top like this group,” manager Jonathan Piner said. “They never stopped fighting and had each other’s back through it all. If there’s ever been a team effort, this was it.”
Down East got some revenge with a 12-11 victory over Washington to advance to the state championship.
The squad then earned more by handing Greene County its first defeat in a 14-10 contest on Wednesday at Snow Hill to send the series to game two before taking an 8-6 win over Greene County to secure the state title.
Lilianna Styron, who batted .727 in the tournament, singled on a line drive to center field, Addie Davis took first after being hit by a pitch and Katelyn Witham, Karsyn Peppers and Brooke Forsberg all advanced on walks to give Down East a quick 2-0 lead in the first game.
Styron held Greene County in the first with a three-up, three-down inning while her side was able to add three more runs in the second. Greene County rebounded mightily in the bottom of the frame, tallying a nine-run inning thanks to some fantastic hitting to go up 9-2.
And that’s where it got interesting.
Carly Morris, who was in a cast after fracturing her thumb in the first game of the tournament, but was released to play with the required cast covering, took the mound in the third.
Her team had to play defense in an unconventional way as Morris, who wore an oversized glove over her cast, couldn’t catch the ball. Davis, the catcher, would roll the ball back in the event there were no runners on base, but if there were runners on base, everyone else had to adapt in a big way.
Peppers, the second baseman, became Morris’ glove. On the pitch. she would run in to field the throw from Davis, and hand it to Morris. Forsberg, the centerfielder, covered second base, while shortstop Karlyn Ensminger covered third on a bunt or backed up throws to second and third. Styron, the first baseman, covered home if Davis had to force a runner back.
It all happened without any practice, but the players executed it with very little missteps.
Morris was sharp, holding Greene County to one additional run through four innings, while Down East continued to make noise at the plate. With a huge eight-run inning in the third, they pulled away to a 14-10 win and forced the second game of the championship.
Down East continued hitting and finding ways to get on base, tallying four runs in the first inning of game two.
Morris stepped on the bump in the second, and her team moved back to its unconventional defense. Neither team scored in the second and third innings, and only one run was tallied in the fourth by Greene County.
Greene County found some small cracks in the defense and was able to add three runs in the fifth, giving it a 6-4 lead going into the bottom of the inning and giving the bottom of the Down East lineup its chance at-bat.
Forsberg and Arin Piner both recorded walks. Kirbey Surfass, who subbed in for Morris, registered a hit to third base that dribbled down the line allowing all runners to advance.
With the bases loaded and one out, Ensminger, the leadoff batter, stepped up to the plate and connected on the third pitch of the at-bat for a line-drive, inside-the-park grand slam to centerfield, adding four runs and giving Down East the 8-6 victory and the state championship.
“To truly appreciate the heart of this team and the way they adapted and played, you had to watch it,” Down East Girls Softball League President Leanne Peppers said. “Each of the 11 players on the roster came up in huge ways when Carly went out, and even more so when she came back. They fought with and for each other through eight games in five days in 90-degree weather, and came out champions. I couldn’t be prouder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.