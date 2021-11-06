MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots have hosted just four state playoff games in their football history, but they’ve made them count, going 3-1 in those contests.
The third win came Friday night for West Carteret in a chilly 24-7 victory over Cape Fear in the 3A postseason.
And for the first time in their 58 years, the Patriots will host a second-round game when they welcome Scotland (6-4).
“Just the history, this special run that these guys are making,” coach Daniel Barrow said. “I tell you what, that is going to be an incredible feeling. There aren’t a lot of teams that get to play next Friday. We are very fortunate that we get to be one of them.”
West (8-2) is arguably putting together the best season in school history, winning the first league title in 57 years with a 5-0 run through the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Morehead City club also won the county championship with wins over East Carteret and Croatan, earned the program’s fourth-ever playoff win and reached eight victories in a season for only the sixth time in school history.
“At the beginning of the season, we said we wanted to win county, win conference and make a run in the playoffs,” Barrow said. “We just have to keep playing.”
Despite the lopsided score, it was anything but a foregone conclusion that the No. 7 seed Patriots would advance past the No. 26 seed Colts (6-4).
Following a West fumble that turned the ball over on the team’s third play from scrimmage, Cape Fear quarterback Cole Wilson led his team on a 10-play, 60-yard drive that culminated in an Ian Lowery 7-yard touchdown run.
A 62-yard Spencer Maxwell run on the Patriots’ next offensive play put his team in business at the 1-yard line. Three straight runs up the gut, however, amounted to a turnover on downs.
“You’re talking about a complete backbreaking moment,” Barrow said. “Early in the game we are down, and we can’t score four times from the 1. That is a gut check moment. At that point, it really could have gone either way.”
West proceeded to rattle off 24 straight points before halftime thanks to a phenomenal defensive effort, along with timely, creative plays on offense.
Maxwell ran it in from 6 yards out with 11:52 left in the opening frame, and kicker Brock Tatalovich booted the PAT to tie the game 7-7. Then Javaris Miller caught a 24-yard pass from Jamarion Montford with 2:11 left in the second quarter, and Shayne Hester found Keegan Callahan wide open on a fourth-and-1 tricky play at the 10-yard line with 30 seconds left in the half. Brock Tatalovich, who split the uprights on all three of his PAT attempts, also added a 31-yard field goal.
Montford went 9-for-20 with 133 yards, and Maxwell ran for 80 yards on seven carries and also hauled in four passes for 92 yards.
“Their quarterback was very mobile, we had a hard time containing him at times,” Cape Fear coach Jacob Thomas said. “I think they’re a very good team, very disciplined, and we made a lot of mistakes. They executed, and we didn’t.”
The game featured plenty of miscues with nine fumbles (three lost), three interceptions and a combined 16 penalties for 139 yards.
“It was a little bit sloppy on both sides,” Thomas said. “A lot of turnovers, a lot of penalties. We had too many mistakes to give ourselves a chance to win when playing a good team. And they are a good team. I think maybe some our guys underestimated them a little bit on film.”
The West defense produced seven sacks, including six in the first half, with three of those coming from Dalton Newman, forced four turnovers and limited the Colts to minus-3 rushing yards.
“We kind of felt going into this game that what they do played into our strength defensively,” Barrow said. “Our defense does a really good job of getting after the quarterback and ball-hawking in the secondary.”
The Colts, the third-place team from the 3A/4A United 8 Conference, featured 13 possessions, but nine went for four plays or less. Five drives resulted in a punt, four ended in a turnover (two interceptions, two fumbles), two turned over on downs, one ended by halftime, and the other resulted in the touchdown.
“We haven’t seen a passing attack quite like that team,” Barrow said. “They’ve got some dudes that can catch it on the outside, and that quarterback can absolutely fling it. We knew they were going to get theirs. We just had to win more plays than they did. We knew it wasn’t going to be a complete shutdown. We won more plays than I anticipated. We were getting after the quarterback, and we had great coverage.”
Wilson and a cadre of athletic receivers were impressive at times, but held mostly in check thanks to an aggressive front seven and stifling secondary.
The junior quarterback went 15-for-28 for 194 yards in the first half, but only three plays went for more than 20 yards, and none went more than 30.
Adam Cummings, who was around the ball all night with an interception and two fumble recoveries, Javaris Miller, who also had an interception, Justice Dadeel and Montford kept the visitors from hitting any home run plays.
“We told them all week, you’re going to get tested,” Barrow said. “Those guys are good, they play well, but our guys were right there for the tackle. I think that was a big thing. We did a great job of forcing incompletions, but when they did complete it, they were usually down right there. There wasn’t a lot of yards after catch.”
It didn’t hurt that Newman, along with Keegan Callahan and Xavier Jones, supplied steady pressure up front.
“We’ve had trouble protecting all year,” Thomas said. “They took advantage of that. We’ve got guys that can make some plays. I think if our offensive line plays a little better and gives our quarterback some time, we make some more plays.”
Wilson, who showed a lively arm – he came into the game with 1,630 passing yards and 16 touchdowns – was effectively shut down in the second half, going 7-for-17 with two interceptions and 76 yards.
He finished the night going 22-for-45 with 270 yards.
R.J. McDonald led all Colts receivers with 121 yards on seven catches. Jacary Lightsey had six catches for 90 yards.
Here are results of the game:
Cape Fear........................................... 7 0 0 0 - 7
West Carteret..................................... 0 24 0 0 - 24
Cape Fear West Carteret
24 First Downs 29
11-(-3) Rushes-yards 43-131
22-45-2 Passing 11-24-1
270 Passing yards 177
267 Total yards 323
5-30.8 Punts-average 3-13.3
5-2 Fumbles-lost 4-1
10-70 Penalties-yards 6-69
64 Return yards 25
Scoring Summary
CF – Lowery 7 run (Buckley kick), 5:47, 1st.
WC – Maxwell 6 run (Tatalovich kick), 11:51, 2nd.
WC – Tatalovich 31 FG.
WC – Miller 24 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 2:11, 2nd.
WC – Hester 10 pass from Callahan (Tatalovich kick), 0:30, 2nd.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Cape Fear – Jackson 1-6; Murtala 2-3; Lowery 1-2; Wilson 7-(-14). West Carteret – Maxwell 7-80; Montford 15-38; Jones 7-24; Miranda 1-(-1); Hester 9-(-2); Garner 2-(-3).
PASSING: Cape Fear – Wilson 22-45-1-2-270; West Carteret – Montford 9-20-1-1-133; Miller 1-1-1-0-34; Hester 1-1-1-0-10.
RECEIVING: Cape Fear – McDonald 7-121; Lightsey 6-90; Melvin 6-55; Wienand 1-8; Murtala 2-(-4). West Carteret – Maxwell 4-92; Miller 2-37; Dadeel 1-27; Teel 1-13; Callahan 1-10; Jones 1-(-2).
