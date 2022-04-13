Last week, we took a look at our spring favorite panfish, the kingfish.
It’s interesting the family of fishes that most of us target, both for sport and dinner fare, are the sciaenids, aka the drum/croaker family, which includes croakers of course, red and black drum, spots, sand perch, the silent sea mullet and the trouts, both speckled and grays.
The gray trout (Latin-wise, Cynoscion regalis) is monikered liberally with many regional names. In the cold, white north, this is a weakfish or weakie, due to its fragile mouth and not a downtrodden personality. The Indians used squeateague, but there are more. How about just trout, or sea trout, squit, squetee, sheantts, chickwick, succoteague, drummers, saltwater trout, gray sea trout, sun trout, shad trout, yellow-finned trout, yellow-mouth trout, and yes, summer trout. Up north, citation-size ones are known as tide runners, aaaaaaaaaand here in North Carolina, of course just the plain old gray trout, the well-known kissin’ cousin to the ever-popular spotted sea trout or speckled trout. That’s a mouthful. Who knew?
For years, the population of gray trout has been faltering, and to the point, leaving the current bag limit at one 12-inch weakfish per day. One of the conclusions of the study indicated a significant mortality in the fall and winter movement of these fish to and returning from their overwintering reaches on the Continental Shelf, where they are major forage for bottlenose dolphin. Not so long ago, I did an article on tagging the gray trout based on my interview with N.C. State graduate student Jacob Krause (https://www.ncoif.com/where-did-the-weakfish-go/), which documents these conclusions.
Recently, there has been a very noticeable uptick in both numbers and size of local weakfish catches. If you are fishing for spring sea mullet these days, you are likely to by-catch weakies (grays), or if you drop a jig, stingsilver or Thingma Jig for example, you can easily target them, often finding fish in the 2- to 5-pound range. That’s pretty nice fish, and if you catch them, you will immediately notice the spunk of the grays versus the somewhat more docile specks.
My days in the cold, white north and wilds of eastern Long Island, the Hamptons and such, we targeted these fish around Mother’s Day as they made their way from the Atlantic Ocean to Peconic Bay to spawn. These fish would swim through a tidally operated lock in a canal linking the two bodies of water, and due to the tidal operation, the lock gates would be closed twice a day, leaving the fish “stuck” in the canal, like fish in a bucket, until the tide shifted, reopening the locks.
We routinely caught fish in the 5- to 10-pound range on a “new” soft plastic bait called the Salty Dog which was a very early version of current soft plastic shrimps we use today. Those fish were probably 5 to 10 years old. By the way, that was back in the 1970s. So, the question that comes to mind, what has changed? Less dolphin predators? Increased habitat? Recent successful spawning seasons? Harvest restrictions? Some cyclical fluke of nature? Who knows?
So, if you are out there these days in the Beaufort Inlet, out at the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty, in the turning basin, working the Dead Tree Hole, on ocean piers or jigging at nearshore reefs and wrecks, you will be pleasantly surprised on both the astonishing numbers and quality of gray trout these days.
So how is the fishin’?
The sea mullet bite and puffer action, and with the puffers, I use the term action advisedly, has held up working well on the incoming tide and especially if you get the incoming tide in the dark. Depending on location, you can also quickly switch tactics and target blues, grays as well as sheepshead and black drum.
It’s now mid-April, so the sheepshead are probably in spawning mode and working their way inshore to their summer haunts, so the inshore sheepshead fishing should pick up soon. Interestingly, there are bluefish out there but not many in close to the beach, the surf or fishing piers. This is doubly surprising since glass minnows have already shown up in good numbers.
With as warm as the water temperatures have been this winter and now into the spring, we should be seeing Spanish mackerel, false albacore and Atlantic bonito. Last week, I got reports from Jolly Roger Pier on Topsail Island, noting their first Spanish catches of the year, about three weeks early. We usually see them here on Bogue Banks by the first week of May with water temperatures approaching 68 degrees.
Monday, I got one of those irritating Facebook remembrances, reminding me that just a few years ago on this very date, I was already landing slot reds and blues (“One Fish Two Fish Redfish, Bluefish” – a Dr. Seuss reference), from the Emerald Isle surf at The Point. They certainly aren’t there as I write this report. I have gotten disappointed feedback from some hardy, early-season anglers throwing metals, soft plastic and cut bait and asking me, “Where’s the fish, Doc?” My expert answer is “?????????, I don’t know,” and you can quote me on that.
By the way, it’s time to start looking for sand fleas and small lady crabs. Both are good lures for drum, sea mullet and other crunchers. If you really want some slot and/or above reds, try Ocracoke.
I mentioned bonito and albies. Well, they are within sight of the beach, probably eating glass minnows. Another early visitor is the big, probably spawning, pompano. Every April, we get a run of north-going BIG pompano, and they are already showing on the Topsail Island piers. If we get some clean water – it’s been very turbulent lately – we should see them here any day now.
Inside, the trout and drum fishing seem to have never slowed down, with reports of good catches from Ricky Kellum in the New River, Jeff Cronk in the Swansboro area and Gary Dubiel in the Neuse. The waters are now warm enough to provide good top-water action by frisky specks.
In years past, I have caught specks on topwater, both in the sound of course and from the surf on a MirrOlure Popa-Dog (808 color). It was very cool!
Now for the fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reports big sea mullet around high tide, especially at night, gray trout, black drum and a few blues.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a great go of it last week with sea mullet and puffers, a few gray trout. Nighttime and rising tide are best for sea mullet.
Seaview Pier had a great week with BIG mullet, slot black drum to 9 pounds, croakers, puffers and sporadic blues.
Ditto for Surf City Pier.
Jolly Roger Pier had an interesting week. Along with the expected suspects of puffers, sea mullet and slot black drum, they reported their first Spanish and BIG pompano about three weeks early, along with small blues, but with a run of chopper blues too. They also reported good numbers of glass minnows. The bait was there and so were the Spanish and blues…go figure!
In the Roanoke River, the striper action is heating up. That’s a very fun fishery.
Offshore, it’s been pretty bumpy and small-craft advisories much of the time. Maybe next week we can see how the wahoo and mahi-mahi bite is going. We should also see some blackfin tuna showing up, and maybe we’ll be seeing them nearshore too like we have seen the last few years.
