ATLANTIC BEACH — The toughest conditions of the season led to the lowest numbers yet in the fourth Beach Run of this summer’s series.
On an evening with real-feel temperatures above 100 degrees thanks to a southerly 15 mph wind, there were 41 participants on hand in the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department event.
There were 57 in the third set of races after 70 showed up for the opening races of the series. The second run was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The races this season look nothing like those that came before in the longtime annual family fun event.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CCPR has made changes to address the unique safety concerns, including staggered starts to ensure social distancing.
As participants arrive, they begin. There is no waiting for group starts.
There were 25 participants in the 5K, 13 in the 1-mile and just three in the 10K in the fourth set of races.
Annie Franzel won for the second straight race in the female 5K, toeing the line in 30 minutes, 46 seconds. Kathy Swanzey was close behind in 30:51, followed by Christine Giampa in 32:54.
Colton Meadows took the male 5K in 19:40 with West Spykerman claiming second in 20:38, followed by Jeremiah Belokur who placed in the top three for the third race in a row in 20:45.
Elizabeth Lewis clocked in at 10:52 in the female 1-mile to claim the victory, followed closely by Emma Styron in 10:54. Raegan Belokur earned a top-three spot for the third consecutive race in 11:14.
Eric Rowe won the male 1-mile for the second straight race in 7:24. Camden Ivester was the runner-up in 12:18, followed by Allen Calloway in 15:00.
Ethan Sommers gained back-to-back wins in the male 10K with a 42:19 tale of the watch. Josh Winks took second for the third race in a row in 48:28. Nick Wilson placed third in 1:04.10.
There were no participants in the female 10K.
The next Beach Run is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6.
The last run of the season, which will be followed by the awards ceremony, will take place Thursday, Aug. 20.
Registrations will be electronic with no paper registrations. Early signups will be held on the website prior to race day at ccpr.recdesk.com for $7. Participants may also register on race day at runsignup.com for $9.
To begin the race, participants are asked to drive through the usual location, the parking lot at the circle bathhouse in Atlantic Beach, to pick up a race bib from a staff member, anytime between 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Participants are asked to put on the race bib and head down to the beach to start. In order to maximize social distancing, CCPR will stagger start times according to a participant’s time of arrival. There will be no waiting period. The race will begin when participants arrive at the starting line.
Race times are conducted by Greenville’s Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
To be eligible for awards, runners must participate in at least four of five races, all of which must be the same distance. Awards will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female.
While the races can be competitive, no running experience is needed, and all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Races will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Here are results of the fourth set of races:
2020 Beach Run Series
(Fourth set of races)
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, Elizabeth Lewis, 10:52; 2, Emma Styron, 10:54; 3, Raegan Belokur, 11:14.
8-and-under: 1, Raegan. Belokur, 11:14; 2, A. Belokur, 14:01; 3, Lily Cartwright, 14:33; 4, Jayne Bailey Turner, 24:16.
9-10: 1, R. Loftis, 13:55.
11-12: 1, Emma Styron, 10:54.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Elizabeth Lewis, 10:52.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Karyn Cartwright, 15:11.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: Pat Wilkins, 24:44.
Male
Overall: 1, Eric Rowe, 7:24; 2, Camden Ivester, 12:18; 3, Allen Calloway, 15:00.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Camden Ivester, 12:18.
16-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Eric Rowe, 7:24.
50-59: 1, Larry Stover, 17:55.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: 1, Allen Calloway, 15:00.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Annie Franzel, 30:46; 2, Kathy Swanzey, 30:51; 3, Christine Giampa, 32:54.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Eliza Allan, 42:02.
16-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Annie Frenzel, 30:46; 2, Sallie Nifong, 34:37.
40-49: 1, Heather Underhill, 42:45.
50-59: 1, Christine Giampa, 32:54; 2, Angela Bates, 43:24.
60-69: 1, Kathy Swanzey, 30:51.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Colton Meadows, 19:40; 2, Wes Spykerman, 20:38; 3, Jeremiah Belokur, 20:45.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Wes Spykerman, 20:38; 2, Sean Cartwright, 37:57; 3, Sam Boersma, 43:15.
16-19: 1, Colton Meadows, 19:40; 2, Mason Cump, 27:53.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Jeremiah Belokur, 20:45; 2, Christopher Wood, 21:02; 3, Zach Harrison, 27:41; 4, Jason Peters, 30:40; 5, Josh Boudreau, 32:22.
40-49: 1, Mark Spykerman, 24:49; 2, Arno Boersma, 29:33.
50-59: 1, Alex Rapanos, 32:28; 2, Steven Hare, 34:25:
60-69: 1, Gary Davis, 31:41; 2, Joseph Hightower, 36:08.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 39:37; 2, Ronnie Davenport, 48:08.
10K
Female
Overall: None.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Ethan Sommers, 42:19; 2, Josh Winks, 48:28; 3, Nick Wilson, 1:04.10.
19-and-under: 1, Ethan Sommers, 42:19.
20-29: 1, Josh Winks, 48:28.
30-39: 1, Nick Wilson, 1:04.10.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
