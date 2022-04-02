OCEAN — Two standout seniors at Croatan are getting the chance to play together next fall at Division II Concord University in West Virginia.
Alex Amato and Garrett Boucher decided to make the plunge together after speaking with the Concord coaching staff and making a visit to Athens in the winter.
“I was looking at a few different schools when my dad got an email from Concord,” Boucher said. “I had a call with the coach at Concord and planned an official visit. When I went up there, they made me an offer that I couldn’t turn down.”
Both players had a connection to the school of less than 1,900 through Premier UK, a year-round travel soccer program with clubs across the state and internationally. The 2021 roster at Concord had 20 international players from 11 countries in South America, Europe and Southeast Asia and Africa.
“The coach for Concord used to work with the Premiere UK coaches,” Amato said, “so they put in a good word for me and Garrett. We planned a visit, and it all came together.”
The two families made the trip to Concord together, where they found a picturesque campus set against a mountain town of just over 1,000.
“It’s a really nice area,” Amato said. “When we went up for the tour, it was covered in snow, so we didn’t get a chance to see everything. We did get to see their facilities, which a lot of them were brand new. The field and the facilities were a big part of what sold me.”
Boucher was also impressed with what he saw during the visit to the school.
“It’s a really pretty campus,” he said. “There’s a lot of natural, outdoor stuff there, and the downtown is nice, too. I think I’ll probably end up making some visits to the ski lodge down the road. It’ll be a nice change of pace from the beach.”
Boucher, the reigning News-Times Player of the Year, will bring a wealth of experience with him from Croatan, where he has been a full-time starter since his sophomore season. He was on the varsity team as a freshman and sophomore when brother Jacob was also on the team. His 15 goals last spring ranked second for a team that captured a 2A state championship with a perfect 18-0 record.
“Honestly, the four years I’ve been playing at Croatan are some of the best memories of my life so far,” Boucher said. “It has been an awesome experience. Obviously, the state championship was incredible, but the whole playoff run last year was something I’ll never forget.”
Last fall as a senior, he tallied 10 goals and six assists despite playing primarily on the back line. The Cougars finished with a perfect 10-0 record in the 3A Coastal Conference and an 18-3-1 record overall. They reached the fourth round of the state playoffs before falling in a heartbreaking shootout.
Croatan head soccer coach Paul Slater coached both Boucher brothers, noting that the younger brother has a knack for leading by example.
“Obviously, he has great size. He’s 6-4, but as a soccer player, he makes everyone around him better,” Slater said. “He’s an excellent communicator and does a great job making sure everyone has the same goal. That’ll help him be successful at the next level.”
Amato is coming off a banner season at Croatan, where the senior put up a county-high 47 scoring points. He slotted 16 goals and added 15 assists. The stat line was especially impressive considering Amato played a quieter role last spring with two goals and four assists during the Cougars’ 2A state championship run.
“Winning states was the best sports memory I’ve ever had, hands down,” Amato said. “Not a lot of people get to experience that. I was glad to play a bigger role this year, though. We’ve had good teams and some great runs the last four years. I’m really grateful to coach Slater and coach (Paul) Payne for helping make that possible.”
Amato had to work his way up the depth chart, but he has been a fixture with the program since his freshman season. Slater has seen the forward’s growth firsthand.
“He’s a very dynamic player and left-footed, which is a great quality to have,” he said. “I think in college they’ll look to use him as a left back because of the way teams attack. He’ll be getting up and down line, which I think could be a good fit especially in possession. He’s really good at communicating from the back, which is really helpful.”
Slater has seen dozens of players from the boys and girls programs move on to play college ball, but this is the first time two players from the boys team are signing to the same program in the same season.
“I think having someone you know going there will make it easier for both of them, especially that first summer of preseason when you’re in a totally new environment,” Slater said. “They both have the tools to be successful at the next level.”
Boucher and Amato will join a Concord program that went 2-16 in 2021. Academically, they’ll both look to major in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.