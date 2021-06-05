ROCKY POINT — The East Carteret wrestling team moved to 3-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Wednesday with a split at a tri-meet hosted by Heide Trask.
The Mariners (7-13 overall) defeated Trask 32-31 and lost to Southwest Onslow 61-18. They will finish in fourth of the Coastal 8 for the third straight year, with 2A programs Dixon, Southwest and Croatan out in front of them.
East’s one-point win over Trask came down to a pin by Hayden Williams (2-1) at 285 pounds over Garrett Cole in 1:24. The six-point gain bolstered the lead to 32-25 to allow East to survive a forfeit at 113.
The Mariners went 1-1 in two tight matches decided by decisions. Ronan Carletta (15-3) at 152 pounds got past Dylan East 10-9, while Steve Gill (12-7) at 138 lost a close 4-1 matchup with Eric Sanchez.
East gave up three weight classes to forfeit, won two by forfeit and split with Trask for two double forfeits. On the mat, the Mariners finished 4-3, with Shane Hatfield (17-3) at 138 pounds pinning Donovan Bellamy in 1:58, and Jathan Parker (16-1) capturing a 16-1 technical fall over Zachary Gorski in 2:10.
The Mariners lost six weight classes via forfeit against Southwest, but only finished 3-5 in on-the-mat clashes. Those three wins came from Hatfield’s 1:17 pin of Thomas Nicholson at 138 pounds, Parker’s 3:35 pin of Jason Rodriguez Jr. at 170 and Williams’ 2:10 pin of Jeremiah Hall at 285.
East will travel to South Lenoir on Wednesday next for a tri-meet that also includes C.B. Aycock.
Here are results of the duals:
East Carteret 32, Trask 31
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Eduardo Gomez Reyes (T) win by forfeit.
120 – Nicholas Johnson (T) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Eric Sanchez (T) dec. Steve Gill (EC), 4-1.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Donovan Bellamy (T), 1:58.
145 – David Perez (T) maj. dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 10-2.
152 – Ronan Carletta (EC) dec. Dylan East (T), 10-9.
160 – Dayton East (T) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 3:18.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) tech fall Zachary Gorski (T), 16-1, 2:10.
182 – Luke Cordier (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Antonio Wallace (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Jeffrey Miles (T) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Garrett Cole (T), 1:24.
---------------
Southwest 61, East Carteret 18
106 – Carter Duhon (S) win by forfeit.
113 – Jacob Harris (S) win by forfeit.
120 – Caleb Samlall (S) win by forfeit.
126 – Landon Horne (S) win by forfeit.
132 – Jensen Miller (S) dec. Steve Gill (EC), 10-5.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Thomas Nicholson (S), 1:17.
145 – Ashton Earl (S) maj. dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 16-7.
152 – Jeremiah Jones (S) win by forfeit.
160 – Ezekiel Jones (S) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 1:26.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Jason Rodriguez Jr (S), 3:35.
182 – Anthony Lowe (S) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 0:52.
195 – Jacob Schrei-Reyes (S) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 3:33.
220 – Jason Rodriguez Jr (S) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Jeremiah Hall (S), 2:10.
