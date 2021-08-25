CARTERET COUNTY — Two of the three high school football teams will be on the road Friday.
East Carteret will be the only team at home, playing host to Ayden-Grifton (0-1) after beating Swansboro 59-42 in week one.
West Carteret will be on the road at Havelock (1-0) after defeating Ayden-Grifton 20-14.
Croatan will also be on the road, battling Pamlico County (0-1) for its first win of the season after losing to Havelock 48-6 on Saturday.
Look below for a recap of each team’s week-one matchup and a preview for their upcoming opponent:
East Carteret
The Mariners were on fire offensively in their first outing as a 2A team on Friday. The mistakes were aplenty – week one tends to be sloppy for any football team – but the Mariners were also lethal, with quarterback Adam McIntosh and running back Miguel Bassotto combining for a jaw-dropping 587 yards, 473 of which came on the ground.
McIntosh threw the ball 17 times, completing nine of those for 114 yards. He hit Cody Shepard for a 12-yard touchdown pass on the offense’s first drive and also threw an interception in the third quarter.
The senior’s real strength was on the ground, though, with 23 carries for 312 yards and five touchdowns. Having Bassotto – who rushed 20 times for 161 yards and scored twice in the third quarter – to balance out the rushing attack gave the Pirates’ defense a headache on every snap.
The Mariners kept the Bucs off-kilter all night with just 68 rushing yards and 200 passing allowed. The East defense limited the Swansboro quarterback to under a 50-percent completion rate, recorded four sacks and allowed just seven first downs.
-------------
East will take on an Ayden-Grifton team this Friday that, against the Patriots, leaned on running back Ramik Moore. The senior, after putting up just 40 yards on seven carries in the first half, went for 129 yards, including a 50-yard score, on 15 carries in the final two quarters.
The Chargers’ passing game only tallied 42 yards from Terrance Nicholson, who went 4-of-12 from the pocket. He also threw an interception.
Ayden-Grifton fumbled the ball a whopping 10 times, giving up possession on four of them, and was called for seven penalties worth 64 yards in the game.
West Carteret
The Patriots overcame a first half of missed opportunities in its season opener on Friday. They took advantage of two fumble recoveries and an interception in the third quarter to fuel the one-score victory.
Xavier Jones sacked quarterback Ashton Watkins in the end zone, and Shane Graves recovered the fumble to put the home team up 14-0 after Brock Tatalovich’s PAT kick. On the Chargers’ previous drive, Jones recovered a fumble to end the drive at the Patriots’ 23-yard line.
Jones also had 50 yards rushing on offense on just two carries.
Adam Cummings stopped another third-quarter drive from the Chargers at the West 29-yard line with an interception.
The Patriots needed those opportunistic plays, because after holding Ramik Moore in check in the first half – he had 40 yards on seven carries – the talented senior running back went for 129 yards, including a 50-yard score, on 15 carries in the final two quarters. He ended the night with 169 yards on 22 carries.
On offense for West, Spencer Maxwell hauled in three catches for 107 yards and added a team-high 61 rushing yards on six carries. Quarterback Brian Garner, filling in for starter Jamarion Montford, who was in COVID-19 quarantine, went 6-of-11 for 136 yards.
-------------
West will take on Havelock after the Rams dismantled Croatan 48-6 on Saturday. The Rams showed off a balanced offensive attack with 206 yards passing from quarterback Andrew Frazier and 181 total rushing yards.
Frazier threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more on top of 86 rushing yards on nine carries. Zack Sharpe had nine carries for 88 yards and a score. The top receiver was Javonte Vereen with three catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Havelock is coming off an appearance in the 3A state championship in the spring. The program lost the bulk of its defensive starters, but still managed to hold Croatan to six points and tallied three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Croatan
The Cougars started off well against Havelock, leading 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but wound up folding to the Rams in a six-score defeat.
The Rams put up 48 unanswered points in the first-ever meeting between the two programs, which was delayed a day due to Croatan quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus.
The Cougars looked like they came ready to play, picking up two first downs on their first drive that went 22 yards and then scoring on their second drive.
Jackson Griffing blocked Andrew Frazier’s punt, giving the home team the ball at the Havelock 9-yard line. Three plays later, Quincy Doneghy scored over the left side to give Croatan a 6-0 lead. Alex Barnes was the most productive offensive weapon for the Cougars, rushing for 55 yards on nine carries and hauling in one pass for five yards.
The Rams had no issue putting long scoring drives together, leaning on quarterback Andrew Frazier who went 13-of-19 for 206 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries.
-------------
In Pamlico County, the Cougars will face a team coming off a 62-20 defeat to Washington on Friday.
There were no statistics available from that game, but the Hurricanes faced a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter before going down 27-12 at halftime. Washington scored 27 points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth, to just eight in the third for Pamlico County.
The Hurricanes finished last season 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the 1A Coastal Plains Conference, but graduated its top rusher and receiver.
