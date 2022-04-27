More bait matters, or is it baits matter, at least if you want to catch fish versus just fish! Last week, I stressed “fresh” bait, and we will keep with that approach for success.
We all have used whole fish or just bits and pieces for bait, especially if you are fishing for flounder, red drum, specks and the like. It’s hard to beat live bait such as mullet, mud minnows, menhaden or peanuts, pinfish and shrimp. Healthy and lively fish are the best, but often they pass away or you just can’t get live baits, so recently deceased is next best, kept on ice for freshness and in a pinch frozen, especially in the offseason.
This also brings us back to planning, like with the sand fleas as fall approaches, it’s time to gather fish for the winter or early spring when live bait is scarce. Think “mullet blow.” When the surf is full of mullet, it’s time to get the cast net wet and stock up on mullet. They can be salted or brined or not to maintain firmness, but I strongly suggest vacuum sealing them before they go into the freezer, maybe a dozen per bag. I love my vacuum sealer, not only for storing my spring bait, but also for having my fall catch for winter and early spring dinners.
Another bait is worms: blood worms, sand worms, red worms, all nice and fresh and feisty. Sometimes that’s all the spots, pompano or sea mullet will eat during those epic fall runs. But they have their drawbacks. They are messy, can fight back when you aren’t looking, seriously perishable, and these days bloodworms are at least a buck a piece.
Back in the early 2000s, new synthetic baits hit the market, Fishbites, which were developed by Dr. Bill Carr, a professor at the University of Florida who researched for many years chemicals that stimulated fish feeding. And viola Fishbites were born (https://fishbites.com/). I’ve had Dr. Carr and associates on the radio show a number of times and even helped field test their first Fishbites product, Bag O’ Worms, a bloodworm substitute.
These baits are dry, come in strips that can be cut, have little or slightly musty odor, last forever and often out-catch natural baits. These days, they come in a variety of colors and flavors – from shrimp, clam, crab, sand flea and others. Recently, FishGum (https://fishgum.com/) has come out as a competitor. These are great, clean baits and can be doubled up with bits of shrimp or other baits on the hook.
I mentioned sand fleas, but there are also other crabby baits – fiddlers, mud crabs and bits and pieces of blue crabs or lady crabs as hard or soft shells. Last fall, I saw a 3-pound pompano landed on Bogue Inlet Pier on blue crab and both red and black drum from the Emerald Isle surf at The Point. These baits are remarkably target-specific for munchers and crunchers like the drums and sheepshead.
These days, the heat has been turned up on the sheepshead as a target species, and one of the best baits for the citation-size convicts is the spiny sea urchin. Most roll off the spines and hook the sea urchin through the shell with the hook protruding underneath the sea urchin.
Last week, I mentioned a “secret bait” for sea mullet, and April Fool’s Day has passed, so be assured that this is not a ruse … drum roll … PORK CHOPS! I saw it with my own eyes, nearly 100 sea mullet caught at Bogue Inlet Pier on fresh pork chop bits. I kid you not. It works, and others have taken the pork chop plunge with striking success as well. So now a new weapon to add to your armamentarium of fish baits.
Do you have a secret weapon?
---------------------
Now for the fishing:
As I predicted, with the water temperatures in the upper 60s, the Spanish mackerel blitzed Bogue Inlet Pier on Saturday, just adding to the variety of fish: sheepshead, blues, flounder, Spanish, gray trout, black drum, puffers, sea mullet, pompano, and yes, a spotless 6-pound puppy drum.
Spring fishing at its best. We should see maybe a king show up and can the cobia be far behind? By the way, on Saturday, the area around the pier was loaded with acres of glass minnows all over the place.
Nearshore, the Spanish and small blues are plentiful, along with good catches of Atlantic bonito. And if you get a runoff, you may have hooked into a blackfin tuna. There have been blackfins reported out at AR-315 and AR-320. If you are bottom fishing, gray trout up to 7 pounds are being weighed in, and with baits, the sheepshead are moving back inshore after spawning.
At Cape Lookout, there have been catches of big pompano in the surf, as well and Spanish, bonito and blues on glitzy artificials. There are still sea mullet and puffers for all while making way into the turning basin. Fort Macon is producing bottom fish, along with blues and Spanish. I also heard of Spanish at The Point in Emerald Isle, so hopefully the surf is starting to turn on.
Inside, the marsh flats are heating up with both reds and specks eating topwater baits.
---------------------
Now for fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reports a “wonderful” week with sea mullet, limits of sheepshead, puffers, gray trout and black drum pushing 6 pounds. The pier has been closing at 4 p.m. due to a movie filming.
Bogue Inlet Pier showed blues, grays, puffers, Spanish, sheepshead, flounder, pompano and sea mullet.
Seaview Pier had a slowish week with some black drum, sea mullet, gray trout and a few blues.
Surf City Pier reports mullet, blues, croaker, puffers and trout, mostly grays.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a real mixed bag with small blues, puffers, scattered Spanish, mullet, some hickory shad on GotChas (they are going back north), and the flounder were moving in too.
---------------------
Offshore, think big wahoo, and the bottom fishing has been good too.
---------------------
Finally, I got a good Roanoke River report from Capt. Dean Lamont (www.crystalcoastadventures.com), who had an excellent day fly fishing for stripers.
The water was 62 degrees, and they released over 30 stripers on 3- to 4-inch yellow and white Clousers with flash.
Nice job, Dean.
