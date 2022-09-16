MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret got a late start to the girls tennis season but didn’t let the delay hurt the squad with a 2-1 record after three matches in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots’ season opener versus Richlands on Sept. 6 was rained out, causing the team to begin the fall campaign on Sept. 8. By contrast, Croatan started on Aug. 18, while East Carteret first stepped on the court for a match on Aug. 23.
The three county programs share the same home court at Newport’s Fort Benjamin Park, making its availability limited.
West earned a 9-0 shutout of White Oak on Wednesday, fell 7-2 to Swansboro on Tuesday and defeated Dixon by a 6-3 score in its opener.
Kate McCoury gave the Patriots a 6-0 day in singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over White Oak’s Kaylyn Pageot in the No. 6 singles tilt.
West also swept the doubles matches.
Claire Germain and Sasha Baker took an 8-0 win over Liz Hernandez-Lopez and Mia Rodriguez at No. 1, Sara-Borden Adams and Malu Julia Velez took out Samata Sok and Scarlett Hermosillo by an 8-5 score at No. 2, and Jenna Mercer and Lilly Kistler gained an 8-3 triumph over Gabby Short and Kamryn Gorbea at No. 3.
White Oak dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the Coastal Conference.
Swansboro, which suffered a 5-4 loss to Laney (6-2) in its season opener, won its fifth match in a row with a 7-2 triumph over West. The Pirates are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Coastal Conference.
The Patriots captured two wins with Sofia Mason taking a 6-2, 6-2 match over Carolena Gongora in No. 5 singles and Abigail Kellis putting up a 6-1, 6-0 score over Nevaeh Brown in the No. 6 match.
Germain and Baker highlighted West’s win versus Dixon (4-5, 1-3 Coastal Conference). The No. 1 doubles pair survived a 9-8 (7-3) contest with Olivia Terry and Sydney Jenkins.
The Patriots won four of the six singles matches.
Ansley Jones toughed out a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 victory over Brinley Drayna at No. 3, and Fletcher Worrell took a 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Sarah Scribner at No. 4.
West and Croatan will next match up on Tuesday. The Cougars are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Coastal Conference.
Here are results of the matches:
West Carteret 9, White Oak 0
Singles
No. 1: Claire Germain (WC) def. Liz Hernandez-Lopez (WO), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Mia Rodriguez (WO), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3: Ansley Jones (WC) def. Samata Sok (WO), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4: Fletcher Worrell (WC) def. Vicky Hernandez (WO), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 5: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Scarlett Hermosillo (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Kate McCoury (WC) def. Kaylyn Pageot (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Claire Germain/Sasha Baker (WC) def. Liz Hernandez-Lopez/ Mia Rodriguez (WO), 8-0.
No. 2: Sara Borden-Adams/Malu Julia Velez (WC) def. Samata Sok/ Scarlett Hermosillo (WO), 8-5.
No. 3: Jenna Mercer/Lilly Kistler (WC) def. Gabby Short/Kamryn Gorbea (WO), 8-3.
------------------
Swansboro 7, West Carteret 2
Singles
No. 1: Michelle Armani (S) def. Claire Germain (WC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Anina Caviezel (S) def. Sasha Baker (WC), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3: Annabelle Henderson (S) def. Ansley Jones (WC), 6-1, 7-5.
No. 4: Mia Lucero (S) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 5: Sofia Mason (WC) def. Carolena Gongora (S), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 6: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Nevaeh Brown (S), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Michelle ArmaniAnina Caviezel (S) def. Claire Germain/Fletcher Worrell (WC), 8-0.
No. 2: Annabelle Henderson/Carolena Gongora (S) def. Sasha Baker/Ansley Jones (WC), 8-3.
No. 3: Mia Lucereo/Nevaeh Brown (S) def. Sofia Mason/Kate McCoury (WC), 8-4.
------------------
West Carteret 6, Dixon 3
Singles
No. 1: Olivia Terry (D) def. Claire Germain (WC), 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Sydney Jenkins (D), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3: Ansley Jones (WC) def. Brinley Drayna (D), 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
No. 4: Fletcher Worrell (WC) def. Sarah Scribner (D), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 5: Izabella Farias (D) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
No. 6: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Emma Vincent (D), 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Claire Germain/Sasha Baker (WC) def. Olivia Terry/Sydney Jenkins (D), 9-8 (7-3).
No. 2: Brinley Drayna/Sarah Scribner (D) def. Ansley Jones/Fletcher Worrell (WC), 8-2.
No. 3: Sofia Mason/Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Izabella Farias/Emma Vincent (D), 8-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.