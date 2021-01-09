JACKSONVILLE — The Croatan girls basketball team fell to 1-1 Friday with a 46-32 loss at Southwest Onslow.
The Cougars start their 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference schedule 0-1, with two more league games scheduled this week. They opened their season with a 43-35 nonconference win at Swansboro on Thursday.
The Cougars were tied 13-13 with the Stallions (2-0) after the first quarter, but the offense only managed five points apiece in the second and third quarters and nine in the fourth. The 32 points scored is the program’s lowest since a 41-29 loss to Ledford Senior in the first round of the 2018-2019 season.
Mia Raynor was the lone Cougar to reach double scoring figures with 10 points. Logan Howard, Madi Rogers and Berlyn Underwood each scored five.
Southwest Onslow’s leading scorer was Armani Reid, whose 24 points accounted for more than 50 percent of her team’s total.
Croatan will be on the road for a third straight game Wednesday against Dixon. The girls team will play at the opposing location from the boys due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and will have their first home game on Friday against Heide Trask.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan................. 13 5 5 9-32
SW Onslow........... 13 10 8 15-46
CROATAN (32) – Raynor 10, Howard 5, Rogers 5, Underwood 5, Harvey 4, Cousins 3.
SOUTHWEST ONSLOW (46) – Reid 24, Yo. Hardison 12, Ya. Hardison 4, Pollock 4, Webb 2.
