NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team ran its winning streak to eight matches Monday with an 8-1 victory over Ayden-Grifton.
The Mariners also secured a season sweep over West Carteret last week in a 5-4 squeaker.
They earlier defeated the Patriots 6-3 on Sept. 20.
East is now 10-2 on the season.
The No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches each went down to the wire against West (6-4).
East’s Zoey Morris beat Claire Germain 2-6, 6-3, 10-6. West’s Sasha Baker got by Reagan Majors 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
The teams split the singles, and the Mariners then won two of the three doubles.
Emma Berwaltes and Morris toughed out an 8-5 win over Fletcher Worrell and Claire Germain in the No. 1 doubles match.
The Mariners nearly shut out Ayden-Grifton (8-7), but Mansi Malhafra and Cate Wolf lost a 9-8 (7-5) heartbreaker to Emery Hunt and Sally Harrington in No. 3 doubles.
Berwaltes and Morris were again in a competitive No. 2 doubles match, getting by Lakin Johnson and Sarah Fields by an 8-5 score.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 8, Ayden-Grifton 1
Singles
No. 1: Emma Beierwaltes (EC) def. Macy Mann (AG), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Zoey Morris (EC) def. Sarah Fields (AG), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3: Reagan Majors def. Emery Hunt (AG), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 4: Harbour Early (EC) def. Lakin Johnson (AG), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 5: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Lauryn Landmark (AG), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 6: Mansi Malhafra (EC) def. Sarah Hamill (AG), 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Emma Berwaltes/Zoey Morris (EC) def. Lakin Johnson/Sarah Fields (AG), 8-5.
No. 2: Reagan Majors/Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Macy Mann/Sarah Hamill (AG), 8-2.
No. 3: Emery Hunt/Sally Harrington (AG) def. Mansi Malhafra/Cate Wolf (EC), 9-8 (7-5).
------------------
East Carteret 6, West Carteret 3
Singles
No. 1: Emma Beierwaltes (EC) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Zoey Morris (EC) def. Claire Germain (WC), 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.
No. 3: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Reagan Majors (EC), 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
No. 4: Harbour Early (EC) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 5: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 6: Bennett Sanborn (WC) def. Mansi Malhafra (EC), 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Emma Berwaltes/Zoey Morris (EC) def. Fletcher Worrell/Claire Germain (WC), 8-5.
No. 2: Sofia Mason/Bennett Sanborn (WC) def. Reagan Majors/Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 8-4.
No. 3: Mansi Malhafra/Cate Wolf (EC) def. Sasha Baker/Kate McCoury (WC), 8-2.
