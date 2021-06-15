MOREHEAD CITY — Day 1 of the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament wasn’t a frenzy of activity, but onlookers still spent part of the day on the edge of their seats.
The first action of the day came from Following Seas with a 448.8-pound blue marlin reeled in by longtime Big Rock angler Kirk Kellogg. The big fish off the 58-foot Viking from Palm Beach, Fla., captained by Charlie Vanderbeck, was the only one boated and weighed on Monday.
In the late afternoon, fans lucky enough to be at the weigh station got a close look at NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan aboard his boat Catch 23. The boat weighed a 25-pound dolphin reeled in by Nick Ewald. Last year, Catch 23 weighed a 442-pound blue marlin.
At 3 p.m, unhooked lines came out of the water. Three hours later, Marlin Fever was still hooked up like it’d been since 10:30 a.m. but eventually lost the fish. Capt. Cameron Guthrie of the 64-foot Jarrett Bay relayed the information over Big Rock Radio just before 6, much to the disappointment of those who had followed the boat’s fight online.
“I’m so sorry Cameron, I’m just sick to my stomach for you,” Big Rock Radio host Randy Ramsey said. “Go out there tomorrow and get another one.”
The day’s drama unfolded with beautiful offshore conditions and a high of 82 degrees at the docks. With event tents and vendors peppered around Big Rock Landing, the atmosphere was upbeat and welcoming.
“I think it has been fantastic,” Big Rock director Crystal Hesmer said. “It’s very festive, and I think people have enjoyed having the vendors here. We’ve certainly enjoyed seeing people’s faces without masks and giving everyone hugs this year.”
The tournament grew again this year, with boat participation swelling to 270 and the purse set at a whopping $4.7 million. Both are records for the tournament.
“We’re still in shock,” Hesmer said. “I still can’t wrap my head around it. We’re very thankful because it means we’ll be able to give more to charity this year.”
The bite was active on Monday, too, with 41 total billfish releases from the 260 boats that ventured out. There were 27 blue marlin releases, 8 white marlin and 6 sailfish. Bankwalker scored the tournament’s first release for a $5,000 prize.
Outlier, a 62-foot Spencer from Fitzgerald, Ga., captained by Ryan Riggs, holds the release category lead with 650 points for the release of a blue marlin and a sailfish. Starflite, Marsh Madness and Bankwalker are tied for second place with 525 points apiece.
As the only boat to bring in a blue marlin, Following Seas holds the top spot on the leaderboard. The catch is remarkable considering Monday was only the boat’s sixth day on the water.
“The boat is basically brand new, and this is exactly what I wanted,” Kellogg said. “This is wonderful. We’re having a great time. I couldn’t have picked a better captain in Charlie.”
While weighty, the fish missed the 500-pound cut for the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize, an instant payout of $828,750 for the first blue marlin boated that weighs 500 pounds or more. If left unclaimed, like last year, the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize goes to the week’s release leader.
Big Rock TV emcee Tommy Bennett asked Vanderbeck on the docks if there was disappointment or excitement from the catch.
“There’s both,” he said. “It’s a good fish, fought her for about an hour and a half. Everyone did a good job. We’re happy.”
The fish was hooked shortly after 10 a.m., and the boat was en route to port by 11.
“It was a little surreal,” Kellogg said. “It bit the right short rigger, and it was off the races. It didn’t jump until it was close to the boat, so we didn’t know what we had until late.”
This year, the tournament is being emceed by Big Rock Treasurer Tommy Bennett and board member Curtis Strange, World Golf Hall of Famer. The pair replace longtime emcee Rick Cowell.
“We think the board membership knows the history of the tournament really well,” Hesmer said, “and we’re happy to have them out front and center. Tommy has been an emcee for a very long time, and Curtis can do pretty much anything on the fly. He’s proved that in the golf world. Now we want him to prove it in the fishing world.”
Gamefish began showing up at the docks around 4 p.m., with Catch 23 being one of the first to appear at the weigh station with its dolphin. By the end of the evening, Low Profile was in the lead with a 41.4-pound catch in that category worth an instant payout of $2,000.
Memories reeled in a 38.5-pounder to grab second place and win $1,000.
The Winner Take All Dolphin Prize this year totals a whopping $529,125.
In the tuna category, Bill Collector holds a big lead with a 52.3-pound catch. That earned the boat a $2,000 prize.
Lines go in the water Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Saturday, the schedule changes to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
