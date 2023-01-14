RICHLANDS — The West Carteret wrestling team made easy work out of a 3A Coastal Conference dual at Richlands on Tuesday, winning 70-12.
The Patriots improved to 22-13 overall and 3-1 in the conference with the win.
West scored 10 pins in the win and won 11 of the 14 weight classes overall. Joshua Knipe enjoyed a win by forfeit at 220 pounds to remain perfect on the season at 44-0.
Wrestlers who scored pins were Conner Craig (31-13) at 106 pounds, Zach Murray (10-27) at 113, Bryce May (8-25) at 120, Skyler Oxford (37-7) at 126, Josh Figueredo (19-14) at 138, Dylan Shirley (33-8) at 145, Braden Reynolds (23-13) at 152, John Schulz (19-20) at 160, Jeremiyah Dixon (11-21) at 170 and Isaac McPherson (11-2) at 285.
Kaz Prapoulenis (11-6) also won a 19-10 major decision over Joshua Wilson (5-5) at 132 pounds. Prapoulenis had one of the tougher matchups of the match. Only one Richlands grappler has an overall record over .500, Andrew Sterba (14-8), and he didn’t wrestle. West’s Luke Jones (12-21) wrestled a .500 wrestler in Elijah Davis (7-7) and was pinned.
West will host its annual Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday, followed by a trip to Northside-Jacksonville on Friday, Jan. 20.
After opening Coastal action with a 40-30 loss to Swansboro (4-0) on Dec. 14, the Patriots appear poised to finish second in the league’s dual team standings.
The conference will hold its tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Here are results of the dual:
West Carteret 70, Richlands 12
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Stephanie Ackley (R).
113 – Zach Murray (WC) pin Ester Zapata (R).
120 – Bryce May (WC) pin Michael Rhea (R).
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Killian Williamson (R).
132 – Kaz Prapoulenis (WC) maj. dec. Joshua Wilson (R), 19-10.
138 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Kristina Scruggs (R).
145 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Ryan McManus (R).
152 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Broderick Broache (R).
160 – John Schulz (WC) pin Kevin Hall (R).
170 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) pin Jailah Wilson (R).
182 – Jocelyn Leonard (R) win by forfeit.
195 – Elijah Davis (R) pin Luke Jones (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Austin Rivera (R).
