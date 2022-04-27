MOREHEAD CITY — County kids got a rare treat Saturday, a four-hour camp featuring a host of college football players from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and East Carolina University.
The eight Division I players, there for a first-ever camp put on by the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, led position-specific drills, offered advice about life as a college athlete and lent their perspective in a question-and-answer session.
Those players included Maceo Donald and Holton Ahlers of East Carolina and Jefferson Boaz, Landon Stevens, Kamarro Edmonds, John Copenhavor, Colby Doreen and Cayden Baker of UNC Chapel Hill. West alums and former college players Johnathon Black and Jerry Cooper were also on hand.
There were 82 campers ranging from sixth-graders to seniors in high school at the camp, which was held at West Carteret. Student-athletes from all three county high schools and Havelock were in attendance.
“It’s incredible watching the college players interact with the younger guys,” Morehead City Parks and Recreation Sports Coordinator Keith Bernauer said. “I know the kids are getting some great stuff today. Really grateful to the college players and coaches for coming out here and donating their time. Everything has been a huge success.”
Pirates receiver and East Carteret alum Donald was there working with receivers, lined up next to his old head coach B.J. Frazier, who played Division I football at Appalachian State.
Donald accepted a preferred walk-on spot at East Carolina in 2018, and last spring, he was offered a football scholarship. He’s looking to take a bigger role with the program after starting receiver Tyler Snead declared for the draft in January.
“I’m excited. It’s kind of my shot now,” Donald said. “I can’t wait, really. I know we have a lot of summer and a long process before we get there, but I’m so ready for fall to get here.”
Donald graduated early last May with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and is now one year into his master’s degree in sports management. He knows firsthand what an opportunity this camp is for the area’s young players.
“There aren’t a ton of chances like this around here to get training from older players, especially for football,” he said. “I grew up going to Dexter Williams camps, but that was basketball, and then T.J. Courman did a camp at East a while back, but I was pretty young.”
The parks and recreation department partnered with Chick-fil-A of Morehead City and Bask Hotel to fund the camp. That included scholarships for 40 campers. The rest of the proceeds go to fund summer camp scholarships with the department.
Pat Conneely, owner of Chick-fil-A in Morehead City and a former Tar Heel, helped recruit the lineup of college athletes through his friendship with former teammate Jay Boaz. Boaz’s son, Jefferson, is currently a quarterback at North Carolina. He traveled from Chapel Hill to Morehead City for the camp with teammates Stevens and Doreen.
“We come down here and fish a lot. It’s a place I’ve visited since I was a kid,” Boaz said. “This community has given us a lot, so I was excited to bring something back to it this time.”
Boaz graduated from East Surrey in Pilot Mountain in 2020. He committed to the Tar Heels alongside teammate Stevens after the pair helped the school to two straight 1AA state championship appearances and a title win over Tarboro in 2019.
“I didn’t know if I could get everyone on the same page and here at the same time,” Boaz said. “We started planning it a few months ago, and next thing you know, we had close to 100 kids signed up.”
Boaz worked with a handful of quarterbacks at the camp, including Havelock standout Andrew Frazier and rising West senior Adam Cummings. The Patriot defensive back racked up five interceptions last fall, but he’s also looking to compete for the signal-caller spot this upcoming season.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win football games,” Cummings said. “So far, I’ve been working on my three-step drop, and I’m trying to get better at throwing a spiral with no laces. There are a lot of great coaches and Division I players here. I’m just trying to soak up all the knowledge and have a good time.”
Another rising senior, defensive end Wylie Fenton of Croatan, worked with the linemen, getting instruction from Doreen and Baker, as well as Cooper and Black. Cooper played at Campbell University and Black at Wingate University.
“It’s crazy how all of these coaches and players want to come out here and support us,” Fenton said. “We’re learning concepts and techniques out here that we haven’t covered in high school yet. Getting to know their experience as a college athlete has been a big help, too. I’m really thankful for the community for putting this together. Hope it keeps growing.”
On the other side of the field, former Havelock star Edmonds and Copenhavor worked with linebackers. Edmonds was a four-star recruit for the Tar Heels who helped the Rams to two straight 3A state title games.
One of those linebackers, Sam Baldree, was a freshman during Edmonds last season in Havelock. Now a sophomore, he wasn’t going to let an opportunity like this camp slip through his fingers.
“I’m learning you don’t have to be the biggest or the strongest. It’s more about technique,” Baldree said. “If you have that, you can do a lot.”
Like most of the campers, Baldree’s goal is to play football in college. Getting a firsthand perspective from the players about college athletic life was a valuable addition to the experience.
“They explained that it’s a drive, you have to love it,” he said. “You have to put in the work, stay on your grades, eat right, stay in the weight room. It takes work. It doesn’t come easy.”
There were plenty of middle schoolers in attendance, too, like Dillon Reed of Morehead Middle School. Reed started playing football last season and has since come to love the game.
“It’s a sport that has helped bring me together with people,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t know half of my friends without football. It has given me a time to hang out with my friends and do something I love. That’s the great thing about sports. It helps you achieve something and make some great friends along the way.”
