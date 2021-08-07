BEAUFORT — The East Carteret volleyball team should hit the ground running this year with a veteran and talented group and a second-year coach.
The Mariners return plenty of experience from a squad that went 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to share the league title.
“These girls have played together for so long, they know what to expect from each other, and they know what to expect from me,” second-year coach Mickey Putnam said. “I think that is a huge asset.”
East played just nine games due to multiple coronavirus quarantines. Putnam is looking forward to coaching under more ordinary circumstances.
“It was like a whirlwind,” she said. “I look back and can’t believe we even did that. No masks, no spreadsheets, no temperature checks, just show up and play this year. It’s great. It’s very different.”
Putnam will have plenty on her plate, however, at least for a while, as junior varsity coach Kelsey Bennett was recently transferred to Broad Creek Middle School.
“I’ll be pulling double duty until we can find someone,” she said. “At least it’s not my first year, thank goodness. I’ve had time to get used to how things work.”
A core group of six seniors, and Kate Guthrie who showed promise as a freshman, will look to compete for a league title in the new 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
They’ll have to deal with Pamlico and Northside-Pinetown. The Hurricanes went 11-2 last year and won the old Coastal Plains with a 10-0 mark, while the Panthers (11-3 overall) took second at 10-2.
East defeated Northside 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs.
“We’ve played Pamlico in a couple of scrimmages this summer, and they are good,” Putnam said. “They made me a little nervous.”
The Mariners bring back all but one contributor in Tyler Parker, who ranked fourth on the team in kills with 41.
Anna Gillikin returns after leading the team in kills (110) and blocks (35) ranking second in digs (61) and third in serving aces (14). Guthrie was second in kills (61) and blocks (18). Christa Golden led the team in digs (61) and stood third in kills (56).
Ashley Guthrie led the team with 44 aces, followed by Stella Bradford with 16. Grace Fulcher led the team with 255 assists, and Popp stood third in digs with 50.
“We have a big group of returning girls,” Putnam said. “We have a really strong senior group. We hope we can compete for a conference championship.”
The second-year coach said passing will be the key to the team’s success.
“We have some great hitters, but if we can’t get them the ball, they can’t hit it,” she said. “We have to be consistent there. It will be crucial.”
East will open the season with two nonconference home games in the first week, hosting Havelock on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Swansboro on Thursday, Aug. 19.
