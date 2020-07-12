CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association held a media video conference call Wednesday to update where things currently stand with the resumption of high school sports.
Commissioner Que Tucker informed media via a Zoom meeting that the timetable for a return of prep athletics remains uncertain.
The first day of official practice typically occurs Aug. 1 for the 421-school association. Tucker did not rule out fall sports beginning on time despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m not going to tell you today that Aug. 1 is off the table until I can put another date in its place,” she said. “Absolutely, we are prepared to move the start of fall sports, but we’re not doing that today.”
The NCHSAA is awaiting Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement this week regarding the state’s plans for public school, which are scheduled to begin Aug. 17. Cooper is expected to decide from three plans: Plan A, in-person classes with safety precautions; Plan B, limited capacity, altered student schedules; Plan C, remote learning.
Tucker reported that the NCHSAA plans would mirror Cooper’s decision.
“If it is Plan A, all of you know what the plan will be – we will start on time and we will do business as usual,” she said. “If it is Plan B or if it is Plan C, then honestly what we’ll need to do will be to see what that means as it relates to numbers.”
The NCHSAA Board has been looking at various plans in preparation to decide.
“So, we’ve got everything on the table – no lines really drawn in the sand right now except that we know that Aug. 1 is approaching quickly and so a decision will be made sooner rather than later,” Tucker said. “We’re not going to be rushed into a decision because it’s not fair to our students. It’s not fair to coaches.”
The NCHSAA is currently in its phase one, allowing student-athletes and coaches no physical contact with the ability to work primarily on conditioning.
The NCHSAA sent a survey to school systems across the state to see who returned to summer workouts after the coronavirus dead period was lifted on June 15. Tucker noted 72 of 162 districts responded, and 38 of those 72 respondents said their school system had started workouts. Thirty-six percent of athletic directors who responded said they haven't started workouts but have set a date for when they plan to return.
Of those that returned to workouts, Tucker said she is aware of four COVID-19 cases, but contact tracing suggested the infections did not occur at the schools but instead during visits to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She said if higher-risk sports cannot be played, the NCHSAA would be open to still having a season for lower-risk sports.
Tucker also said she hopes that stadiums and gyms could be filled to “at least” half capacity during games, and that membership will need to give the NCHSAA guidance on whether or not they can afford to play if attendance is limited.
A social media theory has suggested moving football to the spring and flipping some spring sports to fall. While that’s a popular idea, Tucker said there would need to be total agreement from the membership.
Tucker also said even if sports couldn’t start safely until October, it’s imperative for the NCHSAA to provide some sort of fall season. She said it may end with conference titles, rather than state championships, but students deserve some sort of season.
She also addressed concerns about extra eligibility for student-athletes who might miss a season this year due to the coronavirus. She said the eight-semester rule change was unlikely and that the NCHSAA only enforces eligibility rules that were created by the State Board of Education.
While the start of fall sports seems to be on the clock, the NCHSAA is also keeping an eye out for what could happen down the road for winter sports that provide two problems: they are indoors and have high contact.
“In this office, we are thinking about fall sports for sure, but we are also thinking about winter sports,” Tucker said. “As much as anything, nobody wants to talk about this, but wrestling to me is problematic. It’s a winter sport, but nobody ever asks me about how you’re going to wrestle or what season are you going to put wrestling in.”
She said the winter also presents problems due to the predicted and feared second wave of COVID-19 coupled with a usually dangerous flu season.
Tucker also confirmed the NCHSAA received a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the Small Business Administration earlier this year. The program was passed by Congress as part of a stimulus bill due to the coronavirus pandemic. The forgivable loan was approximately $150,000 and designed to help the NCHSAA maintain payroll and avoid layoffs.
